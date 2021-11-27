Rihiveli Maldives Resort reopens after major renovation

Rihiveli, the iconic barefoot resort in Maldives, has reopened under a new management.

Rebranded as Rihiveli Maldives Resort and having undergone major renovation works, the refurbished resort welcomed its first guests on Friday.

A popular choice amongst European repeat guests, Rihiveli is set on the stunning island of Mahaanaelhi Huraa in South Male Atoll. Unique to its surroundings are two virgin islands within the lagoon, both easily accessible on foot or by canoe.

In Rihiveli, guests live at the rhythm of nature with a choice of 50 bungalows, all sunset or sunrise facing. The villas feature simple and minimalistic design, with wooden interior, thatched roof. Each villa has a private outdoor patio that comes with sunbeds and a hammock to relax.

The overwater Lagoon Restaurant offers an array of international cuisines and themed dinner nights. At the Sunset Bar, guests can wind down with a dink in hand and enjoy the variety of entertainment on offer.

A range of activities and excursions is available. The watersports centre offers a huge range of activities, including snorkelling trips, windsurfing, sailing and much more.

Guests can participate in any of the dive programmes available from the Dive Centre, including Bubble Maker and Discover Scuba Diving plus advanced certificate courses. The centre also offers dive packages to explore popular dive sites in the atoll.

At the Nala Spa, succumb to absolute relaxation in a peaceful atmosphere. Each of the treatments provided by experienced therapists is made with products of choice and personalised to offer the ultimate relaxation of the mind, body and soul.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.rihiveliresort.com or email to reservations@rihiveliresort.com.