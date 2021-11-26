Reimagine festive season in oasis of wellness at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness scape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views.

The idyllic setting for romance, family hideouts, gastronomy and well-being, the contemporary resort invites guests to trade a white Christmas for the soft-sand beaches and beautiful palm trees, and immerse themselves in the spirit of the holiday season with completely private, standalone spacious villas offering discreet and personalised service, allowing one to hide away and relax as 2021 draws to a close.

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is offering guests a balance of activities that you can dip in and out of as you wish, making the resort an ideal choice to enjoy a warm holiday with spirited programs and festive dining that adds immersive Maldivian flavour to classic holiday traditions that are sure to delight travellers of all ages.

The culinary team has curated an epicurean journey through their dining venues to entertain the discerning palates from gala dinners, beach barbecue, sunset cocktails to oriental delights beckon participation. And most importantly, their wellness team are on hand to help balance the indulgence and bring the year to a calm and centred conclusion.

Welcoming guests to the resort, General Manager Brendan Corcoran said, “The Festive Season means different things to different people. It is a time of connection, celebration, reflection, reminiscence and anticipation. Whatever maybe your wish for your stay we are delighted that you have chosen to visit Maldives at this time of the year, and we at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort are here to help our guests tailor their stay to their individual needs and make it memorable.”

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort is a haven of wellness and relaxation where guests leave feeling rejuvenated and refreshed and their festive program stays true to the Westin brand’s Six Pillars of Well-Being: Feel Well, Work Well, Move Well, Eat Well, Sleep Well and Play Well.

Gastro delights: Eat well

The three restaurants and elevated bar guarantee memorable culinary experiences in breathtakingly beautiful surroundings. Cuisines range from the refined Japanese menu with a seafood focus at The Pearl to healthy, international dishes and all-day dining at Island Kitchen.

Colourful bar and restaurant Hawker presents authentic Asian street food in a vibrant market-place setting while for those who want to relax while tapas and ocean views at Sunset Bar provide a perfect end to the day.

From cooking classes to happy hours; cocktails and canapes or pool parties; hot pots or specially curated five-course dinner or themed nights to wine dinners.

There’s plenty in store for the culinary enthusiasts at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort this festive season to leave them spoilt for choice!

Wellness, relaxation: Feel, move well

Maintaining the exercise routines can be challenging during travel.

The resort has lined up various fitness activities to ensure you clock your workout hours at the best possible location to do so – with the sounds of waves as the soothing background score.

From Run Westin to Fast Burn Fit CrossFit workouts and Circuit Training, there are activities that would get your blood pumping and then there’s Sunrise Yoga, Vedic Yoga, Shoulder Massages and Breathwork sessions to ease you down.

Adventures for all: Play well

From an exciting introduction to the world of scuba diving to a wonderful opportunity to explore a healthy reef with an amazing variety of marine life the resort has a lot in store for the ones who’d like to dive in or stay afloat.

For the playful ones, they offer an exciting unforgettable ride on inflatable sofas and for the thrill seekers there’s the adrenaline-packed jet ski ride, smashing through the waves and traveling around the local islands.

End the year on the right note by spending time snorkelling with turtles, chasing dolphins or experiencing the magical views from the skies while parasailing.

For those traveling with family, each day promises a new adventure at the Westin Family Kids Club, where the kids can explore and discover a new game or activity, talent or fun fact about the marine life.

From painting sessions to pool fun, island hunt to pizza making, shell art to kids yoga, it’s an extensive range of activities. There’s also plenty festive themed activities like Christmas tree, Christmas mask and snowflake making, Christmas puppet shows and of course the surprises with Santa.

The resort also has movie nights planned for the kids as well as coral and sand art activities.