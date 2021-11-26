Visit Maldives kicks off campaigns to maximise brand presence in Balkan region

Visit Maldives kicks off marketing campaigns to maximize the Maldives’ brand presence in the Balkan region.

The activities for this region will be held for a period of 6 months, starting from November 2021 until the end of March 2022.

The focus markets of the campaigns, Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia & Romania, have the potential to contribute greatly to the overall tourist arrivals into the Maldives.

These markets have shown substantial growth over the years, have great connectivity and accessibility along with the spending power to travel to the Maldives.

These campaigns coincided with re-opening of borders for international travels in these markets, and would assist in creating better brand presence and awareness in these markets for the Maldives.

Activities to be held in this region include outdoor advertising and physical activities in Hungary, as well as virtual events and familiarisation trips for the markets.

Through the campaigns, we aim to promote the Maldives as a safe haven for travellers from the Balkan region. The campaigns will assist us to increase arrivals from these markets and educate the travel trade about services & amenities available in the Maldives.

The campaigns will help us create better knowledge and buzz around the destination and generate media coverage, create B2C awareness through direct contact with the potential travellers and update them with the destination information and latest travel guidelines.

The campaigns will not only focus on B2B components but also B2C components which are equally important when it comes to generating interest in the destination and to prompt travel from these markets to the Maldives.

The campaigns are held as part of the Visit Maldives’ marketing strategy for Balkan region, which focuses on marketing our products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards) and experiences unique to the Maldives.

Our global efforts are targeted to maintain destination presence and increase arrivals from top, emerging and new markets. It is also focused on promoting diverse segments of tourism that Maldives caters to, including luxury, family, MICE and budget tourists.