Share the joy with new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 1.25l size in Maldives

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is rolling out an even bigger size to deliver even more iconic Coke taste to consumers in the Maldives.

Since its introduction in Maldives in 2015, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has refreshed thousands of fans across the archipelago with its real Coca-Cola taste and zero calories. From November 24, Maldivians can enjoy the same Coca-Cola Zero Sugar taste in large 1.25l bottles.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is currently available in the Maldives in 250ml and 300ml PET bottles. The new 1.25l size marks the first time Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is being introduced in the market in Large PET bottles, and will be available from stores and supermarkets in Male’ and atolls.

“Six years ago, we launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in Maldives to give fans real Coca-Cola taste without the sugar and calories. Maldivians have come to love the brand, but we recognised an opportunity to give the brand another boost and to encourage Coca-Cola fans to share the joy of the zero sugar, zero calorie beverage of their choice with friends and family,” said Pankaj Sinha, Managing Director for Coca-Cola in the Maldives.

“Just like the classic Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has established itself as a preferred and trusted refreshment beverage of choice in the Maldives. The new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 1.25l size complements our existing portfolio and allows the new age consumer to celebrate their special moments and occasions with the much-loved taste of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar,” said Sanjay Maniku, Managing Director of Malé Aerated Water Company (MAWC).

To celebrate and debut the launch of the new Coca-Cola Zero Sugar size in Maldives, one Coke Contour Glass will be given with each Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 1.25l bottle for free, at select outlets only. This special offer is available for a limited time period.

Coca-Cola is one of the world’s most famous and best-loved brands and has been refreshing the world for 135 years. The Coca-Cola Company, through its bottling partner, Maldives Aerated Water Company Pvt Ltd., has introduced a range of hydrating and delicious beverages to Maldives. The Coca-Cola brand has also sought to brighten consumers’ lives through a variety of engaging projects and activities.