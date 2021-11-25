Indulge in wellness with Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, Dorothy Biro

Rejuvenate your body, mind and soul in paradise, with three packages designed and hosted by Dbfitmethod, taking place 1st – 11th December 2021

Experience the healthy side of holiday indulgence at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo this December, with a curated wellness journey that blends wellness with luxury.

Hosted by Dubai-based trainer Dorothy Biro, The Body, Mind and Soul Package is designed for guests to actively heal and reset their body, mind and soul, complimented by the backdrop of a secluded, private island getaway.

Founder of Dbfitmethod, Dorothy will host twice-daily activities from 1st – 11th December that will train your waistline, boost your endorphins and leave you feeling invigorated after every session. Pair golden sunsets with cardio supersets and enjoy a healthy start to the festive season with the choice of a 4, 6 or 8-day package, with a Beach Villa or Overwater Villa.

Each option goes beyond fitness, with complimentary healthy drinks and snacks, as well as a one-hour facial treatment and 90-minute massage at Raffles Spa, making sure you feel pampered between scheduled activities.

From sea boxing and high-intensity cardio to choreography and cacao ceremonies, the varied programme will stimulate every sense, burning calories and de-stressing your mind for a blissful end to the year.

All three packages are on a Half Board basis and the activities are suitable for a full spectrum of fitness levels, taking place at 8am and 4pm daily. So, why wait till January 1st to focus on your health and fitness? Get a head-start on your 2022 wellness goals with Raffles and Dbfitmethod.

Promising fitness enthusiasts a luxury experience in the remote Gaafu Alifu Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo opened its doors in September 2019.

The resort’s 38 beachfront and overwater villas span across two islands, and are replete with the finest amenities and the Raffles signature butler service.

Complementing the healthy cuisine provided with the The Body, Mind and Soul Package, guests also have access to a range of world-class restaurants, as well as bespoke dining experiences.

Guests wanting to book the The Body, Mind and Soul Package can visit 1st to 11th December 2021. Contact +960 682 8800 or Reservations.Maldives@raffles.com for more information.