Vakkaru Maldives introduces exciting new facilities, enhanced experiences for 2022

Recently voted the Indian Ocean’s ‘Leading Resort’ in this year’s World Travel Awards, Vakkaru Maldives is excited to unveil a series of new experiences and upgraded facilities for 2022.

From a state-of-the-art padel court to a range of immersive dining experiences, these new offerings are designed to further enhance the guest journey on the private island sanctuary, and will be rolled out in time for the upcoming festive season.

To keep sports enthusiasts on their toes, Vakkaru will add a padel tennis court, which opens this December, to their extensive repertoire of sports and exercise facilities. This popular racket game is guaranteed to give a full-body workout and is perfect as a serious workout for two or as a family bonding exercise.

Meanwhile, budding tennis champs can improve their serve and game on Vakkaru’s upgraded tennis court, recently resurfaced by the professional team responsible for the Australian Open tennis court.

By mid-December, those seeking to balance their overall wellbeing can practice their downward dog and develop their breathwork at the brand-new, sunset-facing yoga pavilion on Vakku beach. Emerge from a relaxing yoga class feeling calm and refreshed, before heading over to the resort’s overwater Merana Spa for a pampering treatment.

They say food is the ingredient that binds us together, a belief which Vakkaru firmly stands by.

This November, the resort’s popular Lagoon Bar will add some sizzle and flash to its menu with the addition of a new teppanyaki table that can seat up to 10 guests. The best sunset watching spot on the island and popular for sushi, sashimi, and signature cocktails, Lagoon Bar will have a chef slicing and searing right before your eyes, serving up steak, fresh-of-the-boat seafood, and organic vegetables straight off the iron griddle.

Another culinary adventure also awaits guests in the resort’s Organic Farm, which continues to evolve into a lush tropical island garden and a location of dining events.

Encircled by coconut trees, the farm produces some of the freshest fruits, herbs and vegetables for our restaurant and bar, from lemongrass, Maldivian chilli to water spinach. Here, a newly installed dining table seating up to 10 guests provides a tranquil space for a sociable back-to-nature dining experience.

Guests can come together for an authentic Farm-to-Table experience, where they are invited to pick their own herbs and vegetables for salads whilst the chef prepares freshly caught seafood from the Indian Ocean.

Speaking of these new developments, Vakkaru’s General Manager, Iain McCormack says: “At Vakkaru, we are committed to enhancing the guest experience by continually responding to ever-changing industry trends and consumer demands. We look forward to welcoming guests to our paradise island to experience these exciting new initiatives which have been rolled out just as the Maldives prepares to celebrate its Golden Jubilee Year of Tourism in 2022.”

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners.

Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.

For more information or to make a booking visit www.vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.