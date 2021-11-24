Marriott International resorts in Maldives partner with national university to develop talent

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between The Maldives National University and seven Marriott International resorts in the Maldives took place on November 16th, 2021.

The MoU signing symbolises the significant step towards enhancing the existing relations between Faculty of Hospitality and Tourism Studies (FHTS) and the tourism industry towards human capacity development.

The MOU was signed by the Vice Chancellor of The Maldives National University, Dr Mohamed Shareef and the respective General Managers of the seven Marriott Bonvoy Portfolio of resorts in the Maldives.

Marriott International is a 94-year-old company, recognised today as a top employer and for its superior business operations.

With W Maldives and Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa having had their presence firmly established in the Maldives since 2006 and 2008 respectively, the recent years saw the opening of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort in 2016, The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort in 2018 and JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa in 2019.

This year saw the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands and Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa taking Marriott International’s portfolio in the Maldives to seven resorts with 701 rooms in total. Marriott International has consistently strengthened its presence in the Maldives through the entrance of various brands in the country, from premium to luxury, and is present across a range of atolls.

“We are honoured to collaborate with The Maldives National University and be a part of the journey as the students begin and grow their careers in the thriving hospitality industry in the Maldives. Marriott International values and believes in the substance of learning and training – beyond what we do, we are committed to empowering future hoteliers to hone their skills and reach their full potential. Through this collaboration, it is our hope that the youths of the Maldives are not only equipped with skills, but are poised to be on the forefront of successful careers in the industry,” said Rivero Delgado, Marriot International Area Vice President for Singapore, Malaysia & Maldives.

“This collaboration is set to play a pivotal role in strategically expanding our talent pool, where we look forward to making a difference in the areas where we operate.”

The MOU facilitates the capacity development of students and staff of both establishments in terms of knowledge exchange, internships, collaborative technical expertise between the two parties.

The understanding aims to strengthen, promote and develop cooperation between the two establishments based on the intention to effectively contribute to the nation building strategies.

The agreement brings forward and promotes shared excellence and development strategies between both parties. This exciting partnership will support, strengthen and develop mutually beneficial collaborative activities that would both contribute to the industry and academia positively.

Marriott International’s seven resorts in the Maldives all offer differentiated experiences for guests with the portfolio consisting of both Luxury and Premium brands.

Through this partnership, the students will have the opportunity and access to a vast variety of learnings and trainings across departments, from operations to marketing and branding as well. A snapshot of the various features and offerings at the resorts is further detailed below.

Located on Vagaru Island, Shaviyani Atoll, JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa presents everything one needs for a luxurious stress-free family vacation. The resort features 60 beach and overwater villas, all with private pools, spacious wooden decks and a wide array of amenities with personalised Thakuru (Butler) service. Eclectic dining experiences are offered throughout the resort’s five dining venues, three full service bars, a wine room which houses 1,200 wine collections and private beach dinners.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is ideally located in the North Malé Atoll of the Maldives, which is a 45- minute journey by speedboat or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The resort features white sandy beaches, turquoise lagoons and coral reefs with marine life. The legendary service is refined by an Aris Meeha, island butler that defines The Ritz-Carlton brand. The resort offers a choice of outstanding culinary venues serving an array of international and local cuisines, in addition to a full suite of fitness and recreational facilities including Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassador of the Environment programme and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa featuring Bamford amenities.

Nestled between verdant rainforest and white-sand beaches on a private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort overlooks the alluring waves of the Indian Ocean. The private lagoon, Iridium Spa and outdoor infinity pool promise nonpareil relaxation and an exquisite culinary fare awaits at their six restaurants and bars. Each of their 33 on-land and 44 over-water villas promise picturesque ocean or garden views from private terraces and pools and the legendary St. Regis Butlers deliver bespoke service day or night.

Located in North Ari Atoll, W Maldives is a luxury private island resort, setting the stage to fuel the guests’ lust for life. The five-star resort features six restaurants and bars, a pampering AWAY Spa and the world beneath the waves at DOWN UNDER with reef sharks in one of Maldives’ best house reefs.

Set in a picturesque corner of Lhaviyani Atoll nestled on Thilamaafushi Island, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa is a canvas inspired by the formation of the Atolls, fringing reefs and marine life. Spanning nine hectares, the island is an eco-conscious haven abundant with indigenous flora and fauna and is enveloped by a shimmering lagoon and coral reefs bursting with marine life. The resort boasts of 144 villas, six restaurants & bars and Explore Spa by Le Méridien and is a playful sanctuary for the curious and creative traveler to discover the European spirit of savouring the good life.

Situated on a private island in North Male Atoll, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is accessible via a complimentary 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, making it an attractive destination for those who prefer brief travel. Featuring seven restaurants and bars, two freshwater pools, a tennis court, a 24-hour gym and ample of on-island activities including Sheraton’s signature Side-by-Side Family Program, the resort is the picturesque destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.

Nestled on a beautiful coral island of the Baa Atoll, a designated UNESCO Biosphere Reserve site, guests of The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort can experience a tranquil wellness escape with uninterrupted ocean and pristine turquoise lagoon views. The resort boasts of a luxury overwater Heavenly Spa by Westin, offering a range of treatments to leave guests re-energised and nourished in both mind and body. With a choice of four unique outlets guests can experience a delightful range of cuisines during their stay.