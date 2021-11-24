S Hotels celebrates ground-breaking of SO/ Maldives

Created in partnership with Accor and Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), this exclusive 80-villa beach resort will become the third property at CROSSROADS Maldives, the Indian Ocean’s first and only multi-island integrated lifestyle and leisure complex

S Hotels and Resorts Public Company Limited, the flagship hospitality arm of Thailand’s Singha Estate PCL, has celebrated the official launch of SO/ Maldives, with a ground-breaking ceremony for this vibrant new beachfront resort on the third island of CROSSROADS Maldives, the Indian Ocean’s first fully-integrated leisure and lifestyle destination.

This important milestone was marked with an event attended by senior representatives from S Hotels & Resorts.

Set to be opened in 2023, this exciting new project is being created by S Hotels & Resorts, Wai Eco World Developer (WEWD), the leading business and real estate conglomerate in Myanmar, in partnership with Accor, whose luxurious and rebellious SO/ Hotels & Resorts brand will be introduced to the Maldives for the very first time.

“This is a momentous day as we officially launch SO/ Maldives, the latest jewel in the Maldivian tourism crown. With SO/ Hotels & Resorts, Accor has created one of the hotel industry’s most expressive and individual luxury brands, catering to style-conscious travellers in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations,” said Dirk De Cuyper, Chief Executive Officer, S Hotels & Resorts.

“This makes it a great fit for CROSSROADS Maldives, our game-changing multi-island leisure complex. SO/ Maldives will complement our two other five-star resorts and further raise the standard of hospitality in this idyllic archipelago.”

SO/ Maldives will offer a unique collection of beachfront and over-water villas crafted by renowned designers, as well as an audacious array of dining and entertainment offerings.

Nestled on its own island overlooking the azure Emboodhoo Lagoon, the resort is set to become a hotspot for adventurous and free-spirited socialisers who can easily jet in from regional centres for a weekend or longer, thanks to its convenient location close to Malé’s Velana International Airport.

The colourful beach club is set to become one of the coolest places to hang out in the Maldives.

The private island of SO/ Maldives will become a playground for those seeking unconventional yet stylish spaces to eat, drink, work or kick back and relax.

The speciality restaurant will serve up Levantine cuisine exuding the aromatic fragrances and flavours of an Arabian night, with panoramic views across the ocean from its location above the arrival pavilion.

Over at the poolside, guests will discover an art deco-inspired beach club with serious Miami South Beach vibes and an innovative plant-based menu.

The vivid colour scheme is set to make it one of the coolest places to hang out in the archipelago, and is sure to impress those attending the brand’s pool parties – a popular event at SO/ addresses across the world.

The resort has ousted the traditional all-day buffet concept and will introduce a central cooking suite with various culinary theatre concepts.

A chef’s table will be discreetly tucked away for those seeking an exclusive dining experience, while outdoor areas will be blessed with warm and fresh Maldivian air.

The pan-Asian design will feature neutral terracotta palettes, elevated with accents of polished brass and rattan.

Unforgettable events can be brought to life at the oceanfront wedding venue and meeting spaces.

The globe-trotting guests at SO/ Maldives will also be able to take advantage of the world-class facilities at CROSSROADS Maldives.

The Marina @ CROSSROADS is an 800-metre beach walk lined with cool cafés, refined restaurants, a chilled-out beach club, upmarket boutiques, a spa, the Marine Discovery Centre and a 30-berth yacht marina. Just 15 minutes by speedboat from the international airport, this breath-taking integrated resort has redefined tourism and hospitality in the Maldives since it launched in 2019.

“It gives us great pleasure to join hands with S Hotels & Resorts and Accor as we break ground on such a prestigious project. CROSSROADS Maldives is one of the most significant developments in the history of the country – and the entire Indian Ocean region – so we are honoured to have been tasked with the wonderful transformation of its third island,” said Zaw Win Maung, Managing Director, WEWD.

“SO/ Maldives will attract trend-setters from all around the world and I look forward to bringing this remarkable resort to life in the coming months.”

Scheduled to open in 2023, SO/ Maldives will appear to float above the turquoise lagoon.

Chadi Farhat, Brand Chief Operating Officer at Ennismore, said: “We are delighted to see development kick-off for the audacious SO/ Maldives, a resort which will be the place to see and be seen for travellers that live vibrant lives and are seeking something truly avant-garde on their journeys around the world. We look forward to seeing this high-energy resort come to life and working alongside S Hotels & Resorts and WEWD.”

SO/ Maldives will become the third accommodation option at CROSSROADS Maldives, joining SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which were recently named as the “Best Luxury Beachfront Resorts” in the Maldives at the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2021.