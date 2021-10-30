Maldives promoted as safe, luxury destination in US

Visit Maldives launches a campaign with Worth Magazine to promote the destination as a safe haven and luxury destination for travellers from the USA market.

The campaign will commence during the month of October 2021.

Worth is an American financial, wealth management and lifestyle magazine founded in 1986 and relaunched in 2009. Worth is distributed to individuals listed on a proprietary database of high net-worth households in major markets including the New York metropolitan area, Chicago, LA, Florida and San Francisco.

During this campaign Maldives will be featured in the Worthy 100 issue in October 2021. Digital articles of the destination will also be circulated to its viewers throughout the duration of the month-long campaign.

The October Worth issue will target high-net-worth and influential audiences with a target distribution of 100,000 copies to Worth’s most loyal subscribers.

These articles will feature the destination as a safe haven for travellers, inform readers of the Maldivian products (resorts, hotels, guesthouses, liveaboards), the safety measures in these places and experiences unique to the Maldives. It will focus on promoting the geographically scattered islands of Maldives, which provides natural social distancing for travellers.

The purpose of this campaign is to maintain destination momentum and increase arrivals by reaching an influential group of lifestyle-oriented travellers.

It is also in line with the strategies of the US market as it aims to create better brand presence and awareness.

Additionally, it reaches luxury travel advisors and promotes Maldives as the most preferred destination for honeymooners and couples from the USA market.

By September 24th Maldives welcomed a total of 843,552 to the country. USA is ranked as the fourth largest source market to Maldives this year, with over 34,145 tourists arriving to Maldives from this market.

Visit Maldives has been holding and participating in several activities to maintain destination presence and momentum in the USA market. This includes social media, digital marketing campaigns, online campaigns, webinars, roadshows, fairs and exhibitions.

Visit Maldives also organised media fam trips and participated in the LTA ULTRA Summit in July 2021 and in ILTM North America in September 2021. There are few more activities planned ahead for the year for this market, including joint campaigns with stakeholders and virtual events.