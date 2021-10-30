Simply Maldives named Indian Ocean’s Leading Travel Agent for 5th consecutive year

UK-based travel agency Simply Maldives Holidays has won at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the fifth consecutive year.

The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Simply Maldives was once again awarded the coveted title of the Indian Ocean’s Leading Travel Agency 2021.

Simply Maldives is a London-based independent travel agency, known for their Maldives expertise and five star service. Their travel experts have personally visited over 100 islands in the Maldives, giving their customers exclusively low rates, VIP upgrades, insider tips and more.

This exciting win for Simply Maldives solidifies them as one of the World’s top Maldives travel agencies. This win comes as the UK government has only recently removed the Maldives from the red no-travel list allowing UK travellers to once again travel to the beloved Indian Ocean destination.

British travellers to the Maldives must present a negative PCR test taken no more than 96 hours before departure, fill in a Traveller Health Declaration form 24 hours before departure and return from the Maldives.

Upon return fully-vaccinated Britons must complete a Passenger Locator Form 48 hours before their return and have booked and paid for a day 2 PCR test.

For more information visit on this travel agency, visit www.simplymaldivesholidays.co.uk or contact 00 44 207 481 0804.