British Airways resumes flights from Maldives to London

British Airways’ first passenger flight between Male and London since April 2021 has resumed on 03 October 2021.

After a long-awaited return, the flight resumed with four flights a week from Male departing at 11:40 local time and will land in London on 03 October 2021 at 19:05 local time. From 18 October 2021, it will increase, operating a daily flight between Maldives and London Heathrow.

This direct route from Maldives to the UK comes at a time when many people can travel to one of the most popular holidays destinations in this part of the world.

Moran Birger, British Airways’ Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers back on board our flights from Maldives to London after such a long time. Both locations are so popular for tourists, we know customers will be excited to book a much needed holiday.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know some customers won’t have flown for a long time, we can assure them we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

Customers booking with British Airways can do so with absolute confidence, thanks to the airline’s flexible booking policy. They are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee. British Airways’ existing online Covid hub includes information on flexible bookings, testing, how to use a voucher and what the British Airways flying experience looks like for those that haven’t travelled for some time.

British Airways has also introduced a number of measures at the airport and on board to look after the safety and wellbeing of its customers and colleagues. These include social distancing measures, the wearing of face masks (which remain in place) and hand sanitiser stations. Prior to travel customers will also receive details of how they can prepare for their journey, including information on discounted testing providers.

To help customers navigate the changing entry requirement and facilitate a seamless journey, they can choose to download the VeriFLY app before departing to London. The digital health app allows customers to combine their travel verification documents and Covid-19 test results in one place and confirming their eligibility with a few simple steps.

British Airways has partnered with Dettol to offer a range of products to keep its customers and colleagues safe in the air and on the ground. The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day.

The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.