Vakkaru Maldives announces festive programme ahead of 2022 Golden Jubilee Year of Maldives Tourism

In 2022 the Maldives will celebrate its Golden Jubilee Year of Tourism, marking 50 years since the inception of the tourism industry for this island nation.

In a nod to this landmark achievement, the five-star resort, Vakkaru Maldives, will kick off its end-of-year festive celebrations with a ‘Glitter and Gold’ themed programme that reflects the rich heritage, culture and environment of the Indian Ocean.

Running from 21 December 2021 until 7 January 2022, guests are invited to share the joy of the holidays with family and friends at Vakkaru in tropical style, with a dynamic series of lifestyle and wellbeing experiences.

From bespoke menus, wine journeys and private dinners, to kids’ talent shows, sports tournaments and bespoke wellness programmes, this island paradise has something to get everyone of all ages into the festive spirit.

Located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Vakkaru is renowned for its endless ocean views, white sandy beaches, laid-back luxurious accommodation, and exceptional service.

Of the forthcoming festive season and next year’s milestone, General Manager Iain McCormack says, “As this year draws to a close, we warmly welcome guests old and new to Vakkaru to enjoy our festive programme together, our prelude to this important anniversary for our island nation.

The team has worked hard to curate a range of exceptional, immersive experiences for guests, that reflect our special Vakkaru warmth and service.”

‘Glitter and Gold’ programme

Christmas Eve

The festive programme kicks off on 24 December with evening cocktails and a special Christmas Eve Gala dinner featuring live cooking stations with local and international specialties.

So Blue & the Band and DJ Anna will provide a 24-karat soundtrack for the evening with a mix of old favourites and the latest chartbusters, while an LED and Fire show lights up the night.

F&B

Golden Age cocktails crafted by the resort’s resident mixologists will be available throughout the seasonal celebrations; meanwhile Sommelier Ivan Zugic has curated a singular wine journey that includes organic and gold label wines such as Alter Ego de Palmer Margaux, Chateau Cheval Blanc Saint Emilion, Louis Roderer Cristal, and much more.

During the week Chef Driss and his team will take guests on a culinary voyage through time, with themed menus including the Golden Heritage and Traditions of the Indian Ocean (Maldives, Sri Lanka and India), A Taste of Arabia (Middle Eastern), The Golden Triangle (Thailand), and Mediterranean fare (Italy, France, Spain, Greece).

Entertainment

Sports will play a big part in the revelry for adults and kids with a Football Golden Boot Camp, a tennis tournament with resident ATP tennis pro, paddle tennis, ping pong, volleyball competition, and Family Olympics.

Meanwhile children will be entertained with immersive experiences including a Pirates’ Treasure Hunt, Vakkaru Kids’ Got Talent, and Meet Santa Claus.

Wellness

Those looking to make health-related resolutions for the new year can book a consultation with Domingos Folgado, a visiting award-winning wellness practitioner, therapist, acupuncture expert and qualified personal trainer based in London. Folgado will motivate guests to change their lifestyle and teach them optimal exercises to enhance it.

Meanwhile Vakkaru’s Resident Ayurvedic expert, Dr Kalini Perera, and yoga expert, Imron, will also be on hand to help guests on a transformative journey to explore their body, mind, and soul potential.

New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is the night of the year to let your hair down. The entire island will be transformed into a fairyland for the finale of the festive season: the ‘Glitter & Gold: Bling in The New Year” Countdown Gala.

As DJ Anna and So Blue & the Band showcase the Golden Age of entertainment and keep you dancing with a medley of Oldies But Goldies, jugglers, hula hoopers, aerialists, stilt walkers, acrobats, cabaret dancers, and the LED and Fire show will keep you entertained until the early hours.

The culinary team will also pull out all stops to surprise you with a decadent celebration of local and international delights.

Located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve renowned for its spectacular sea life, Vakkaru Maldives is a timeless sanctuary recently named the Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort in the World Travel Awards.

An awe-inspiring 30-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport takes you to this secluded reef island, shaded by coconut palms and blessed with calming ocean views and powder-soft white-sand beaches.

Here 113 beautifully appointed Over Water and Beach Villas are elegantly designed to respect their surroundings, while exceptional dining experiences and amenities await.

Among our industry-leading offerings is overwater Merana Spa, complete with an Ayurveda practice and a regular host to residencies by the world’s most inspiring wellness practitioners. Children and teens are generously catered for in the Parrotfish Club and Coconut Club respectively, while guests of all ages can play against world-famous pros through a best-in-class coaching partnership with Tipsarevic Luxury Tennis.

Threading all those services and facilities together, our unique hospitality concept Vakkare places a sincere, proactive commitment to care at the core of all we do.

For reservations and general information, please visit vakkarumaldives.com or contact reservations@vakkarumaldives.com.