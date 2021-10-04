Sprite switches from green to clear PET bottles in Maldives

Sprite, the iconic and much-loved beverage across generations, has transformed its packaging from its famous green bottle to a clear one. This is part of a global shift by Coca-Cola towards 100% recyclable packaging.

The new Clear Sprite bottle was officially launched in the Maldives on the 19th of September 2021.

Coca-Cola has a responsibility to help solve the global packaging waste crisis. That’s why, in 2018, the company launched an ambitious sustainable packaging initiative called World Without Waste. PET, packaging material, is versatile, lightweight and the most widely recycled of all plastic types.

Announcing the rationale behind the new packaging choice, Sanjay Maniku, Managing Director at Male’ Aerated Water Company said, “Our consumers in the Maldives can now enjoy the same refreshing taste of their favourite sparkling lemon-lime drink knowing their bottle can be easily recycled and made into new items. This is part of our efforts to grow our business while contributing towards more sustainable environmental practices. Whilst the colour of the bottle has changed, we are happy to say that the beverage contained within is still the exact same Sprite that is known and loved the world over.”

“The Coca-Cola company acts in ways to create a more sustainable and better shared future. To make a difference in people’s lives, communities and our planet by doing business the right way. Moving from green to clear packaging increases the efficiency of recycling systems and is key to accelerating the circular economy for post-consumer PET bottles in the Maldives,” said Pankaj Sinha, Managing Director for Coca-Cola in the Maldives.

Since Sprite was launched in 1960, it has been synonymous with its iconic green bottle, and this marks a major milestone in its growth and sustainability in various markets. With the clear PET plastic, Sprite bottles have a higher chance of being collected, recycled and reused, thus creating a circular solution for plastic in the Maldives.

The new clear/transparent Sprite PET bottle is 100% recyclable, and therefore increases the value of the plastic in the after-use market and its ability to remain in the circular economy to be re-used for different purposes’.

Coca-Cola’s vision of “A World Without Waste” is a global initiative through which the company aims to collect and recycle a bottle or a can for each one it sells by 2030.

Sprite in clear PET bottles will be available across the Maldives at supermarkets and retail outlets beginning 19th September 2021 in various bottle sizes including 300 ml, 500 ml, 1.25 litre and 2 litre.