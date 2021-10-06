Visit Maldives conducts innovative digital marketing campaign with leading tech firm Invibes

In order to maintain Maldives’ presence and share the latest information regarding the destination, Visit Maldives conducts a month-long digital marketing campaign with Invibes starting October.

The campaign will reach a highly targeted and engaged travel audience of honeymooners, couples, and families. Ultimately, the campaign aims to increase the arrival figure from the French market.

Invibes is an international technology company that innovates digital advertising and transforms the way consumers interact with brands, through creative & engaging in-feed ad formats with guaranteed impressions of video campaigns and pictures.

As Invibes specialised in highly targeted in-feed advertising, the company will utilise a variety of high definition pictures and a video campaign to promote and showcase the beautifully scattered islands of Maldives. Resorts, guesthouses, liveaboards, and hotels, as well as uniquely-Maldivian experiences will be advertised through this campaign.

The video campaign and pictures will achieve roughly 300,000 impressions and roughly 1.5 million impressions respectively. The campaign will increase brand awareness of the Maldives as one of the safest destinations to visit for the next holiday during the pandemic

As of 11th August 2021, the French market is the top 10th largest source market for the Maldivian tourism industry with an impressive arrival figure of 13,267 travellers.

With ease in travel restrictions and direct flight connectivity through Air France, it is estimated that the arrival figure from the French market will increase in the coming months.

As France is a key source market to the Maldives, Visit Maldives is steadfastly working to ensure Maldives remains one of the leading and most desired destinations in the French market.

So far this year, Visit Maldives has conducted a digital and social media advertising campaign with TO Odigeo and have partnered up with TO Amplitudes to promote Maldives.

Furthermore, Visit Maldives is also in the process of conducting a year long travel trade training webinar series having successfully concluded two sessions and a media campaign with Madame Figaro.

Activities in the pipeline include taking part in several prestigious fairs – IFTM, Top Resa, ILTM Cannes and the Monaco Yacht Show.