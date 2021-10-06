Niyama Private Islands Maldives to host Surf Week 2021

Niyama Private Islands, the only luxury resort in the Maldives with its own wave breaking onto the shore, will host its 2021 Surf Week from 1 to 7 November, where guests can receive surf coaching from two times world surf air show champion Josh Kerr and have a personalised surfboard designed by award-winning and innovative shaper Matt Parker of Album Surfboards.

Renowned professional surf photographer, Erick Proost will also be there to capture action images of the guests riding the waves.

Niyama Private Islands Resort has two islands – Play and Chill, which are connected by a bridge. Vodi wave is just off the shore of Play Island and is a powerful and sometimes hollow left hander.

Off to the west and five minutes away by speedboat, Kasabu is a rippable and hollow right hander. There are also a number of other surf spots in and around the Dhaalu Atoll that can be easily reached by speedboat or seaplane.

Former Australian pro surfer Josh Kerr has also been Todo Santos Big Wave Champion and a ten times top ten finisher in the WSL championship tour. Now retired, Josh enjoys surfing the alternative and progressive surfboards of Album surfboards by Matt Parker. During Surf Week, Josh will conduct daily surf clinics as well as two one-to-one coaching sessions with each guest.

Matt Parker was the 2021 Electric Acid Surfboard test winner with surfer Coco Ho. Based in California, he has been shaping one of a kind, innovative surfboards since 2001 for riders such as Asher Pacey. Matt will analyse guests’ surfing style and technique in order to recommend a board design and will then have a one to one consultation with each guest to finalise the design. The personalised Album surfboard will be shipped to the guest’s home within 14 to 16 weeks.

Erick is a cinematographer and photographer specialised in surfing and water shots, having worked with world champions and professional surfers including Gabriel Medina and Adriana De Souza, and with several of his surf movies receiving recognition at international film festivals. His passion in photography highlights the beauty of surfing blended with the ocean and nature. He will swim in the ocean at Vodi or out on boats to other surf breaks taking pictures of guests riding the waves. They will leave with a professional video and photos as mementoes of their surfing week.

After a day’s surfing, guests can hang out with Josh, Matt, Erick and other surfers at the Surf Shack with its laid-back bar, tomato-red food truck, bean bags and swings to relax on, and a reggae music soundtrack. The perfect spot for sundowners, the Surf Shack serves rum cocktails and gourmet snack food, such as tacos, burritos, poached prawns, chorizo hotdogs and truffle fries with churros to wrap up.

Niyama Private Islands offers a collection of 134 villas, suites and pavilions, dotting along the beaches of both islands and extending out over the lagoon. The laid-back resort offers an abundance of space and privacy and a multitude of experiences tailored to adventurous honeymooners, active couples and style-savvy families.

With the authorisation in late 2020 of nearby Dhaalu Airport to handle direct private jet arrivals and departures to and from the archipelago, the journey to Niyama has become the swiftest arrival experience in the country, taking just seven minutes by speedboat.

Alternatively, guests can take a 40-minute shared seaplane flight from Malé or a 30-minute domestic flight to Dhaalu Airport.