Visit Maldives, industry partners market Maldives in India

Visit Maldives, along with industry partners, has begun marketing the destination in India with two major events.

This includes a one-day roadshow organised by Visit Maldives, which began Monday (27th September 2021) at Novotel Ahmedabad (Ahmedabad, India).

Later on from 29th September till 1st October, Visit Maldives will also participate in one of the biggest tourism fairs in India, Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF), to be held in Physical Fair (Nehru Centre, Worli) Mumbai.

Both the roadshow in Ahmedabad and participation in TTF Mumbai aims to promote Maldives as one of the safest destinations, to maintain the momentum of arrivals from the Indian market, to strengthen brand presence and to promote the destination among tour operators and travel agents in India.

The Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) is also one of India’s biggest travel trade shows, providing numerous opportunities for tourism sector stakeholders to network. Since 1989, TTF has been providing an annual marketing platform and an opportunity to network with the travel trade in major cities of India.

Industry partners joining Visit Maldives in the Roadshow in Ahmedabad includes Angsana Resort & Spa Maldives, Adaaran Resorts, Kihaa Maldives and One Above Travel Maldives.

Industry partners joining Visit Maldives in TTF events include Island Aviation Services, Dhigufaru Island Resort, Kihaa Maldives, Tatabye Maldives, One Above Travel Maldives, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts and Island Life Travel.

Both events are business to business (B2B), and are expected to connect us with over 300+ travel professionals, resulting in increased bookings to the Maldives by Indian travellers in the coming months.

India is the 1st top source market to Maldives. By August 27th 2021, Maldives welcomed 732,896 tourists to the country, out of which 19.99% or 146,205 tourists were from India.

The growing number of arrivals from India to Maldives in the past couple of years has enabled them to lead in the top 10 source market list for several years.