Brother duo influencers conclude familiarisation trip in Maldives

Visit Maldives has concluded an influencer familiarisation trip targeting the Indian market with two Bollywood celebrities.

The influencer brother duo, Sidharth Nigam and Abhishekk Nigham, took part in this Fam trip, arriving in the Maldives on 19th September 2021. The FAM trip is organised as part of Visit Maldives strategy to promote and market the destination as a safe haven and a family oriented destination.

The influencers were hosted by Fushifaru Maldives.

During this trip, the influencers experienced various amenities available at these properties, including spa and wellness treatments, snorkelling, water sports, and other exclusive experiences unique to the property.

They also experienced cuisines available at the world class restaurants at the properties. Since their arrival the brother duo have also had their belated birthday celebrations at a sand bank with live music.

The two influencers from India shared their experiences in Maldives through their social media accounts, contributing to the goal of strengthening our market presence in India. Their experiences highlighted the fun side of life, promoting the family friendly activities available in the Maldives.

The fam trip is expected to reach an audience of over 10 million followers on different social media platforms of the influencers.

This fam trip is part of an ongoing series of trips conducted for the Indian market.

So far this year, Visit Maldives have conducted a group media, celebrity and travel agents familiarisation trip targeting the Indian market. Considering the success of these activities, Visit Maldives has plans to hold other similar trips in the coming months.

Other activities in the pipeline for the Indian market this year includes Roadshow in Ahmedabad, Travel & Tourism Fair, MILT Congress, Tri Campaign with Yatra & Go Air, joint marketing promotions with online tour operators, and digital media campaigns.

Currently India is the top source market to the Maldives, with arrival figures growing exponentially throughout 2021. By 16th September Maldives had welcomed a total of 817,387 tourists out of which 184,236 or 22.5% were from India.

The growing number of arrivals from India to Maldives in the past couple of years has enabled them to lead in the top 10 source market list for several years.