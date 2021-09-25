LUX* South Ari Atoll appoints Monika Adlakha as Marketing, PR Manager

LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort & Villas appoints Monika Adlakha as the resort’s new Market-ing and Public Relations Manager.

With a broad spectrum of experience across media and communication, Monika brings in over 18 years’ of experience to the role.

Based at the island, she will be responsible for planning, developing and implementing the resort’s marketing, communications and PR strategy. She will be reporting to Roshan Radhay, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Maldives and GCC.

“Monika brings in a wealth of experience and knowledge to this crucial role, and has a proven track record of driving significant projects in the hospitality and sustainability space,” Roshan said.

“We are certain that she will play an instrumental role in introducing innovative and interactive marketing & PR initiatives at LUX* South Ari Atoll Resort and Villas.”

Monika holds a bachelors degree in Journalism (H) from the Delhi University, India, and has been associated with leading media publications including Mid Day, Hindustan Times and Peaklife Magazine.

In her corporate avatar, specialising in sustainability, she has conceptualised various campaigns with organisations, including Cox and Kings and Vodafone India.

In 2015, she pursued her Masters in Photography from the Light and Life Academy in Ooty, India, and has done independent projects with many hotels and restaurants in India, Turkey, UAE and Indonesia, including Shangri-La, Hilton and JW Marriott.

Before joining the LUX* family, she was working with Reethi Faru Resort, Maldives, in the same capacity.

“LUX* South Ari Atoll truly represents the luxe way in hospitality and it’s a sheer delight to be a part of the family. I love the challenges that come with aligning travel and hospitality ethos with that of sustainability to bring about a real change,” Monika said.

“I’m looking forward to this next chapter, continuing to put the brand’s creative heritage and commitment to help people celebrate life centre-stage and truly represent the values that LUX* stands for.”

Writer, traveller, photographer and a self-confessed foodie, she enjoys the art of story-telling through verbal and visual mediums. A strong advocate of sustainability and sustainable travels, she is committed to contribute to the cause with practices and principles that seamlessly blend with the industry’s best.