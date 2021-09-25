Team from leading Spanish magazines arrives in Maldives for fam trip

A media team from world renowned magazines and publications from the Spanish market arrive in the Maldives for a familiarisation trip.

The team will be staying in the Maldives from 24th to 29th September.

This media team includes journalists from Vanity Fair, El Periódico Destinos, El Viajero El País , Cinco Días, Condé Nast Traveler, Viajes National Geographic and Harper’s Bazaar.

These magazines and publications are highly popular among affluent audiences in the Spanish market. They publish daily, monthly, quarterly and annually to a reader base of hundreds of thousands.

The media team from Spain will be hosted in Six Senses Laamu, Huvafenfushi and Maafushivaru Resort.

During their stay, they will get to enjoy the world-renowned Maldivian hospitality, along with luxurious and adventurous experiences.

The team will try out spa and wellness treatments, discover cuisines from across the globe, get adventurous with varieties of exciting water sports activities. They will explore the rich marine life of the Maldives through snorkelling as well.

The fam trip is expected to generate huge coverage for the Maldives, highlighting the unique geographical advantage of the scattered islands of the Maldives, which provides natural isolation.

It will also promote Maldives as a safe haven for Spanish travellers and market our products, including resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards, and experiences unique to the Maldives.

This trip was organised as part of the Visit Maldives marketing strategy for the Spanish market. The strategy aims to increase engagement with tourists and travel trade professionals from the market, offering the latest information of the destination and the stringent safety measures in place at resorts, hotels, guesthouses and liveaboards.

This is the second FAM trip activity held for the Spanish market by Visit Maldives this year. During the year, Visit Maldives has participated and held several events, activities to keep up the destination momentum in the Spanish market.

Spain is the seventh top source market for the Maldives this year, with arrival figures growing exponentially since the border reopening last year. So far this year Maldives has welcomed 817,387 tourists, with Spain contributing 2.9% of the total arrivals. By September 16th, the Maldives welcomed 24,023 tourists from Spain.

Visit Maldives aims to keep the momentum of Maldives as a preferred destination amongst all source markets and new emerging markets, with focused marketing for different segments and groups of travellers.