Maldives showcases luxury yacht tourism options at Monaco Yacht Show

Visit Maldives is promoting the luxury options available in the destination for yacht tourism enthusiasts at Monaco Yacht Show.

This is a highly sought after event, where luxury yacht owners, buyers, sellers and enthusiasts come under one roof.

The Maldives along with industry partners are participating in the show being held in Monaco from 22nd to 25th September.

The top-class show is both a B2B and B2C travel and tourism event for yacht owners and potential yacht buyers.

This is an excellent opportunity for participants with a current or prospective yacht project, with events such as thematic workshops, panels of expert speakers – designers, brokers, superyacht builders or financial advisors.

The show will see over 600 exhibitors in the field come together and receive an estimated 31,565 visitors from the luxury yacht tourism segment.

During the event, Visit Maldives and industry partners will market Maldives as the best luxury destination for luxury yacht tourism enthusiasts from the French market and around the world.

The destination will be promoted as a hotspot for the yacht tourism segment through printed brochures and TV advertisements at the venue of the event.

It will also promote Maldives as a safe haven for tourists, with targeted visibility advertising efforts conducted at the venue of the show.

The 2019 Monaco Yacht Show invited over 200 VIP visitors, linking them with the show’s exhibitors and triggering over 50 yacht visits. It showcased over 125 superyachts, with an estimated total worth of around €4 billion. The superyacht exhibition included 44 new models and 14 megayachts over 70 metres in length – including 2 over 100m!

Our global marketing strategies are focused on promoting the different products and segments of tourism options available for travel trade partners and travellers alike in the Maldives.

In this regard, we focus on marketing different products, including yachts, liveaboards, guesthouses, hotels, and resorts through our activities held for different markets. Our priority is to market the destination as a safe haven, offering unique experiences to high end travellers, families, honeymooners, adventurous groups and solo travellers.

So far this year Visit Maldives have conducted several activities to promote the destination in different markets. Looking at activities held, we have concluded a B2C newsletter with TO VeryChic.

Furthermore, other major activities in the pipeline for this year include Social & Digital Media Advertising on Odigeo, Partnership with Amplitudes, Media campaign with Madame Figaro, Digital Advertising campaign with Invibes, IFTM Top Resa, ILTM Cannes and Media FAM Trip.