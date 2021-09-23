Gin masterclass at Milaidhoo Island Maldives

To celebrate Gin, Milaidhoo offers guests a curated Gin Masterclass. It’s a guided exploration of the best Gin cocktails in the world.

The Gin Masterclass is held in the exotic setting of the beach or beside the infinity pool of the Compass Pool Bar. Gin aficionados and the curious are invited to get to know the wide variety and different tastes of Milaidhoo’s Gin selection in various cocktails.

The resort’s Gin Connoisseur will guide guests through the process of blending their own Gin recipe, tailored to their taste preferences as well as sharing secrets on how best to present a gin cocktail.

The Gin Masterclass is not only a taste adventure; it’s also an educational experience with the Gin master sharing details and background about the history of Gin. Guests will discover the techniques and tropical botanicals used in gin production and experience how these affect the flavour and quality of gin.

These seven Gins popular at the Compass Pool Bar are where it begins but certainly doesn’t end:

“A Spicy G&T” is Bulldog gin, muddled with chilli and limejuice: A “T&T” is Tanqueray Gin 10 topped up with Fever Tree tonic water and added coriander.

The “British Botanist” is based on Botanist super premium dry gin served with lemon zest, lime zest, orange zest and homemade ice ball, topped up with premium tonic water.

“The Rose Petal” is a variation on the G&T with the addition of rose water and Hendricks’s Gin enhanced with cucumber

With strong floral flavours, the “Green Garden” has freshly sliced strawberries, the perfect accompaniment to Caorunn Gin.

A classic, yet essential, is the “Monkey’s G&T” with Monkey 47 Gin, served with grapefruit zest, orange zest and grapefruit segment.

“The New York G&T is Brooklyn Gin accompanied with basil and an olive.

Guests participating in the Gin Masterclass can create their own Gin cocktail which, if guests like it, could become part of the Compass Pool Bar Menu.

The Gin Masterclass is the latest addition to Milaidhoo’s food and beverage offering, which includes private cooking classes and workshops at the chef’s table, Wine and Cheese tastings with the resident Sommelier, Shushi Making Classes and local food tastings menus.

Milaidhoo Island Maldives is a pristine island paradise proudly rooted in local island traditions.

The boutique luxury resort features 50 contemporary Maldivian style pool villas, custom- made and made for comfort designed by a renowned Maldivian architect.

Every guest is assigned an Island Host to help create meaningful experiences and cater to their every need. Activities include over-water spa treatments, sunrise yoga classes and snorkelling excursions to view the incredible house reef.

Dining is a highlight with Milaidhoo being home to three world-class restaurants, including Ba’theli. This unique Maldivian restaurant reflects the heritage of the islands and is built in the shape of three traditional boats on pillars over the lagoon. The restaurant’s innovative and delicious meals are steeped in Maldivian tradition, with each dish inspired by favourites of the ancient maritime Spice Route.

Milaidhoo is the authentic Maldives, a resort of reinvented luxury, where guests feel they belong, experiencing barefoot informality within the natural and lush setting of a tropical island.

As an adults-only resort, Milaidhoo is child-free and tranquil where any dream can become a reality, from sunset dolphin cruises to sailing to a deserted sandbank for a private beach picnic.

HOW: Prices for the Gin Masterclass start from USD 220 per couple. For reservations or more information, please visit www.milaidhoo.com and or call the reservations team on +960 660 0484 or email reservations@milaidhoo.com.