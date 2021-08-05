Visit Maldives conducts joint campaign with Qatar Airways to promote Maldives

Visit Maldives has commenced a joint marketing campaign with Qatar Airways to promote the Maldives in Europe, the Middle East, and the American market.

Taking place from July 2021 to June 2022, the exciting year-long campaign aims to strengthen brand visibility and promote Maldives as a safe haven for all travellers targeting the global market.

The campaign will consist of a combination of both digital and offline activities.

Qatar Airways is the national airline of the state of Qatar. Serving all six continents and connected to over 130 destinations on the map, Qatar airways is one of the most leading airlines in the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways was the first airline to land when the Maldives re-opened borders for international travellers on July 15, 2020. From July 1, Qatar Airways have increased the frequency of fights to Maldives indicating Qatar Airways’ confidence in Maldives as a leading tourist destination.

The Maldives as a leading and safe haven destination will be promoted to consumers by Qatar Airways through channels such as tactical campaign, newsletter as well as featuring the beautiful scenery of Maldives in the Qatar Airways homepage.

In addition, Qatar Airways will target industry members and promote Maldives through destination newsletter, destination push-through sales, joint advertising with trade partners, trade webinars, trade workshops and so on. In addition, familiarisation trips will also be conducted as part of the campaign with Qatar Airways.

The campaign with Qatar Airways will position Maldives as one of the leading and safe destinations. The diverse variety of activities carried under the campaign with Qatar Airways will promote the four tourism products of Maldives (resorts, guesthouse, liveaboards, hotels) and the endless variety of unique experiences in Maldives.

In addition, a strong emphasis will be placed on the safety provided by the geographically scattered islands of Maldives, the one-island-one-resort concept, and the safety stringent measures in place to ensure that Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world.

Visit Maldives is conducting major global campaigns with SkyScanner, TripAdvisor and Expedia targeting the top key markets and emerging markets to position Maldives as the top of the mind destination for travellers all across the globe.

As of July 7, 2021, Maldives have welcomed over 528,157 travellers. Welcoming over half a million travellers ensures that Maldives is on the path to achieving pre-pandemic arrival figures.