From private jet to private retreat: Arrive at Kudadoo Maldives in luxury, style

A stay at Kudadoo Maldives offers chic barefoot luxury, privacy, and exquisite attention to detail and ensures your days are filled with moments of magnificence from beginning to end.

Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, an ultra-luxury private island resort in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll, has partnered with leading private aviation provider, XO, to offer discerning travellers exclusive private jet experiences from global destinations to the Indian Ocean all year-round.

Getting to Kudadoo by private jet is a magnificent arrival experience unlike any other in the Maldives, which allows holidaymakers to bypass crowded airports and shorten the time spent waiting around.

The private jet can land directly at Velana International Airport in Malé , just a 40-minute scenic seaplane journey from Kudadoo Maldives. Alternatively, it can also touch down at Maafaru International Airport, a 30-minute speedboat transfer away.

During the flight, guests can enjoy a personalised service amid luxurious surroundings, and all the private jet experience has to offer. Additionally, they can start planning the bespoke itinerary, which the resort’s personal butler will assist with.

Experiences that will add another level to Kudadoo Maldives residents’ stay include: swimming with manta rays, snorkelling with sea turtles, paddle boarding with dolphins, and taking a private luxury yacht on a splendid adventure.

To learn more about private flight services available exclusively through XO and Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, please get in touch with kudadoo@flyxo.com or reservations@kudadoo.com