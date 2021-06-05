LUX* South Ari Atoll introduces ‘Good Weather’ offer

Thinking about holidays in the Maldives, but dreading the monsoon? Now here’s one offer that you just won’t be able to resist.

Book a stay between now until September 31 at LUX* South Ari Atoll, starting at $342 per night, on Bed and Breakfast basis, and if it rains for over four hours continuously on any given day during your stay, we will offer a complimentary night.

The minimum length of the stay should be seven nights, and the offer must be booked at least seven days prior to your arrival. There’s also a free cancellation policy up to seven days before arrival.

Now, if this sounds too good to be true, believe us for making it happen just for you. Your dream vacation is just a click away.