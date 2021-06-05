Vilamendhoo Island Resort celebrates Environment Day, Oceans Day 2021

The adventurer’s paradise of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa will celebrate World Environment Day and World Oceans Day on June 5 and 8, respectively.

The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is ‘Ecosystem Restoration,’ focusing on resetting our relationship with nature, while it is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’ for World Oceans Day 2021, which reminds everyone of the vital role the oceans have in daily life.

To honour the United Nations’ global environmental initiatives, Vilamendhoo presents a programme of eco-inspired activities and events to foster interest and awareness and for guests and team members to participate.

On World Environment Day, the agenda will include a lagoon and house reef clean-up drive around the island to be participated by guests, Vilamendhoo team members, and staff from Euro-Divers Maldives.

An awareness-raising session will also follow the activity at Bonthi Bar, where associates from the Euro-Divers Team will provide insight into environmental issues, such as global warming and ocean pollution, along with interesting facts about the marine life species flourishing in the waters of the Maldives.

On World Oceans Day, guests are invited to join one of the resort’s eco-conscious excursions where they can learn more about the Maldives’ diverse ecosystem and for a chance to meet various aquatic life creatures such as rays, fish, turtles, and whale sharks.

The day will be concluded with a special ‘Oceans Trivia Night’ that will allow dive fanatics and marine life enthusiasts to connect and learn some fun facts about the oceans and the diverse range of oceanic species.

World Environment Day and World Oceans Day are all about appreciating and conserving the environment and encouraging people to shift their thinking towards the planet for a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.

Located in the South Ari Atoll, a world-renowned whale shark and manta ray hotspots, Vilamendho Island Resort & Spa features one of the best house reefs in the Maldives – an exceptionally stunning, shallow, and easily accessible house reef that allows guests to explore and be wowed by the abundance and variety of marine life.

The resort is sustainably conscious, aiming to continuously protect and preserve the marine ecology around the island and beyond through initiatives such as energy-efficient practices, biodiversity protection, waste management, and conservation of natural resources.