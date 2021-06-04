Ten ways to stay, play, feel safe at Gili Lankanfushi Maldives

Hidden away on a private island in the North Malé Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi provides a luxurious, refreshing and above all – safe – escape for those living in the GCC.

Known as one of the most beautiful eco-resorts in the Maldives, guests can relax with peace of mind that their health, wellbeing and safety are at the heart of Gili Lankanfushi’s guest experience.

From travelling to the destination – just a 20-minute boat ride from Velana International Airport in Malé – to additional hygiene measures, here are 10 ways Gili Lankanfushi is going above and beyond to ensure their valued guests have the safest and most rejuvenating stay possible.

Compulsory PCR tests

In compliance with the Maldives tourism ministry and Health Protection Agency, all visitors arriving from an international destination must conduct a Covid-19 PCR test within a maximum of 96 hours prior to departure.

It is requested that the negative test results are sent to the Gili Lankanfushi reservations team for verification, ensuring guests can step onto the island and enjoy Gili Magic straight away.

For those arriving from another resort within the Maldives, a PCR test must be conducted within a maximum of 48 hours prior to arriving at Gili Lankanfushi.

Guests will also have their temperatures checked upon arrival as well as when departing if required.

Protective face masks

An extra layer of protection, Gili Lankanfushi hosts are required to wear protective face masks indoors at all times as well as in public areas where social distancing is not possible.

This measure aims to safeguard the wellbeing of guests, hosts and partners.

Luggage sanitisation

Gili Lankanfushi’s dedicated team will sanitise all guest luggage upon arrival and departure, reducing any Covid-19 exposure within the resort.

Hand sanitisers will also be available in all public areas and at the entrance of restrooms, allowing guests to sanitise whenever they wish.

Cleaning and disinfecting procedures and frequency have also been increased to maintain sparkly-clean public areas such as restrooms, restaurants and buggies at all times.

Gili Cares

Everything you need to stay safe at Gili Lankanfushi can be found in the ‘Gili Cares’ kit, a welcome hygiene package given to every guest upon arrival.

Including face masks, hand sanitiser and thermometer, the special pack is placed in the guest’s villa and replenished as required.

Each villa also comes with a personal guest experience host known as Mr or Mrs Fridays, named after Robinson Crusoe’s loyal assistant. Day or night, these trusted hosts will be on hand to help with anything guests may need.

Three feet apart, please

While social distancing is now the norm, guests will notice that visual markers are placed around the resort with recommendations to keep one metre apart.

Gili Lankanfushi’s hosts will also provide guidance surrounding social distancing for the safety of everyone enjoying the freedom of barefoot luxury on the island.

Swimming pool

A key element of any Gili Lankanfushi stay, the beachfront infinity pool is the perfect place to unwind, cool off and enjoy a cold beverage or two.

In line with social distancing measures, only 30 guests will be permitted in the pool at any given time – allowing pool goers to have a worry-free experience.

Your own private sanctuary

For those looking for the ultimate socially distanced escape, Gili Lankanfushi’s villa and suites with private pools cannot be beaten.

The resort itself is home to just 45 villas – all located on stilts in the water – across 11 categories including The Private Reserve, the world’s largest standalone overwater villa.

Each villa offers open-air living spaces, roof terraces and private decks with direct access to the exotic underwater world below – ideal for snorkelling adventures or quick dips.

Let Gili team serve you

From ocean to plate, Gili Lankanfushi’s gastronomic vision embraces the bounty of the surrounding waters alongside carefully sourced seasonal ingredients, which feature across the island’s three restaurants.

To minimise interaction, the self-service buffet experiences have been suspended with guests now served by chefs.

Spa safety

A truly luxurious way to relax during a stay, the Meera Spa offers six overwater treatment rooms with glass floors providing a glimpse of the aquatic world below.

A diverse range of therapies and ayurvedic treatments inspired by age-old cultures and knowledge are conducted by the spa’s therapists wearing face masks during treatments.

Same dose of Gili Magic

Despite the new world we now live in, the team Gili Lankanfushi is dedicated to giving guests the same unforgettable and luxurious experiences they are renowned for.

From aquatic activities such as surfing, diving, snorkelling with manta rays and big game fishing to tennis, sunset dolphin cruises, tours of the organic garden, cooking classes and sleeping under the stars, all experiences will be conducted with an extra level of health and safety in mind.

Located in the North Male Atoll, Gili Lankanfushi opened in 2000 as the original overwater resort Soneva Gili.

In 2012, the island was acquired by Hotel Properties Limited (HPL), a Singapore based company investing in hotels, lifestyle and properties around the world.

Voted number one hotel in the world by Trip Advisor in 2015, Gili Lankanfushi is an easy 20 minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport.

Set in the middle of its own lagoon, guests enjoy a barefoot existence with 360 degree views of the Indian Ocean.

Gili Lankanfushi’s 45 overwater villas, including the vast and secluded Private Reserve offer unrivalled privacy.

The wellbeing of the planet is at the heart of the Gili Lankanfushi, with each stay contributing towards preserving the natural environment, protecting the fragile marine ecosystem and treading lightly.