Meeru Island Resort to celebrate World Oceans Day 2021

In celebration of World Oceans Day on 8 June, the palm-fringed paradise of Meeru Island Resort & Spa will celebrate the day with various activities designed to educate, entertain, and encourage both guests and team members to be more mindful of one of the world’s most precious natural resources – the ocean.

With this year’s theme, ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’, Meeru presents a programme of ecologically considerate marine life exploration and awareness-raising activities to support the United Nations’ global environmental initiative.

Ocean explorer on a yacht

Guests are invited to join this excursion that will transport them to some of the most spectacular reefs in the North Malé Atoll for a chance to spot and swim alongside sea turtles and other marine creatures.

This remarkable, full-day experience is open to swimmers over 18, with lunch, snacks, and refreshing drinks included and served on board.

Special full-day snorkelling

Led by the experienced team of Euro-Divers Maldives, this activity offers guests the opportunity to enjoy a snorkelling experience unlike any other, where they can set their sights on sea life species such as fish, turtles, morays, sharks, rays, and crustaceans.

Marine life awareness session

This insightful activity will educate guests on environmental issues, such as climate change and ocean pollution, alongside fascinating facts about the pelagic creatures thriving in the Maldives.

Ocean discovery night

This session will provide ocean lovers and marine life enthusiasts with further knowledge of the ocean’s inhabitants – home to a diverse range of marine life species.

Every day is Oceans Day at Meeru

Meeru strives to be the top sustainable resort in the Maldives with long-term sustainability efforts in place, which aim to positively impact the environment and the community in which we operate.

Through energy-efficient practices, waste management programme, and planet-conscious operations, the resort aims to help ensure a greener and more sustainable tomorrow.

Located in North Malé Atoll, Meeru Island Resort & Spa is one of the largest resorts in the Maldives; 1,200 metres long and about 350 metres wide).

The island resort is surrounded by a beautiful turquoise lagoon and long stretches of white sandy beaches lined with swaying palm trees.

With a wide variety of facilities available, guests enjoy luxurious accommodation options – including plenty of recreational facilities for families, couples, and groups of friends.