Visit Maldives launches joint campaign with ITAKA in Polish market

Visit Maldives has launched a joint campaign with ITAKA to maintain destination presence and promote the Maldives as a safe haven in Poland.

Commenced in June, the campaign will carry out digital marketing activities and outdoor ambient campaigns to promote the renowned products and uniquely-Maldivian experiences offered in the destination as well as highlight the safety provided by the natural socially-distanced geography of the Maldivian islands.

The campaign coincides with the commencement of charter fights to the Maldives from Warsaw and such focused marketing campaigns are necessary to promote the destination and maintain charter operations all year round.

With over 30 years of experience, ITAKA is one of the most popular tour operators in Poland. ITAKA offers holidays to over 100 locations worldwide and served an impressive 915,000 clients in 2018. With over 30 per cent market share, ITAKA holds a spot as a proficient and experienced tour operator in the Polish market.

The campaign with ITAKA will strongly increase Maldives’ visibility in the Polish market.

The campaign with ITAKA will combine digital and outdoor advertisements to increase and drive bookings to Maldives.

Under the digital campaign, Maldives will be advertised on AdWords with beautiful scenery and accompanying informative text.

The destination will also be promoted on various travel and lifestyle Polish websites through animated display ads and push messages. In addition to widely reached websites, the destination will also be featured on instagram.

The marketing materials will reach an estimated 25 million unique visitors.

Under the outdoor advertising component, Maldives will be showcased on TVs in over 150 of ITAKA’s offices around Poland for a month.

In addition, ads featuring the destination will be shown on LED TV in front of Hard Rock Cafe’ Złote Tarasy Al. Jerozolimskie and a large print banner will be showcased in a popular area in Warsaw called Koszyki with a monthly traffc of over 1.4 million visitors.

With an arrival fgure of 7,700 and market rank of 12th position, the Polish market is an emerging source market to the Maldives. With easing of travel restrictions and direct connectivity, the Polish market plays an integral role in achieving pre-pandemic arrival figures.

To maintain destination and presence and further increase brand visibility, a roadshow is planned for the latter half of the year for Central and Eastern Europe countries including Poland.

Maldives have welcomed a total of 451,393 travellers so far this year.

Maldives reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on July 15, 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result, conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.

In order to strengthen the measures, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine was initiated on February 1 with the government of Maldives set to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all citizens and residents of the country in the upcoming months.

Visit Maldives together with the tourism ministry has launched the “I’m Vaccinated” campaign in order to share a positive message regarding the vaccination of staff working in the tourism sector as well as promoting the initiatives undertaken to ensure the Maldives remains one of the safest destinations in the world for travellers.

The ultimate target is to make Maldives the destination with the first fully vaccinated tourism sector in the world.