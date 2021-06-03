Sheraton Hotels’ first family programme launched in Maldives

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has announced participation in the launch of Sheraton’s first family progamme, Side by Side Family.

The multigenerational programme offers immersive activities to bring families together to create shared experiences that foster moments of togetherness.

Side by Side is designed to provide unique and memorable ways to bring families together during their leisure travel, both on property and in the community.

Side by Side offers a wonderful range of activities that enable guests to indulge together in relaxing experiences, to explore the community by experiencing nature, and culture in new and engaging ways, and to celebrate big or small moments with loved ones.

Whether it is kids’ playtime, grandparents and parents learning new experience with the kids or spouse celebrating special occasions, the family programme provides the entire family activities to make memories together.

“We are excited to pioneer Sheraton’s first family programme. With the increase in demand for leisure and multigenerational family travel, families are looking for immersive experiences that can be shared with family members at all ages,” Emilio Fortini, the General Manager at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, said.

“Side By Side offers unique and engaging activities for family to come together to connect with the local and explore the destination and create lasting memories. We look forward to welcoming families to Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and to being part of some of the most wonderful family holiday memories for years to come.”

Intended for all members in the family, Side By Side not only offers a variety of immersive activities for guests to rejuvenate and restore, it also enables them to create time to connect and make long-lasting memories with the family.

Help restore reef habitats

Learn about the resort’s Adopt a Coral programme with a fun and interactive coral-fragment plantation activity.

After planting coral fragments to a frame, an experienced marine biologist will place them in the water and monitor its growth.

The frame will be tagged with a unique serial no. and displayed on a dedicated website. Guests can follow its progress by receiving bi-annual updates.

Family picnic

Guests can escape to their favorite spot on Furanafushi Island with a picnic basket in hand, in their room or on one of the lagoon islets. The culinary team led by Executive Chef Riccardo Pinna has designed a sumptuous collection of treats for the whole family.

Family spa day

One can set journey on an invigorating spa extravaganza where even toddlers are welcome! The little guests get to make their very own facial masks at the eatable DIY-station filled with yummy treats.

Family cooking class

Try a hand at cooking up a storm with this interactive family-friendly cooking class. Choose from Thai, Maldivian or Indian cuisines under the guidance of an experienced culinary team.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private island of Furanafushi, a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the Maldives’ Velana International Airport.

The resort is among the first resorts to offer complimentary transfers to its discerning guests.

The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to seven unique restaurants and bars, the Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and three outdoor tropical fresh water pools, the resort caters for all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike.