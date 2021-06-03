Crown & Champa Resorts celebrates ecosystem restoration on Environment Day

Crown & Champa Resorts, the leading resort collection in the Maldives, will mark World Environment Day on June 5, with a range of awareness-raising activities and events to positively impact the environment and surrounding communities.

Celebrated in more than 100 countries globally, World Environment Day was first established in 1972 as the people’s day for doing something to take care of the planet.

The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is ‘Ecosystem Restoration’ with a special focus on resetting our relationship with nature – an already ongoing and long-term sustainability effort of all the resorts under the collection.

Crown & Champa Resorts collection aims to raise awareness and educate associates, guests, and partners on ways to be more mindful of the natural surroundings by staging various planet-conscious activities supporting the UN initiative, which encourages worldwide consciousness and action for the protection of the environment.

Marine life protection

The Maldives’ first fully solar-powered Kudadoo Maldives Private Island and the naturally chic, adults-only Hurawalhi Maldives continue to work closely with the Mantra Trust, the UK based, independent non-profit organisation whose mission is to advance the conservation of manta rays and their habitats.

Guests are invited to take a private trip with the resident marine biologist and learn all about the conservation project, the manta ray ecology, and how to responsibly interact with these majestic creatures of the ocean.

Gardening, planting

Kagi Maldives Spa Island: The wellbeing-focused resort will carry out a tree planting event to be participated by both guests and team members. Planting more native trees around the island is an effective way to prevent erosion and help offset emissions of CO2 by storing carbon and other greenhouse gases that otherwise would be released.

Veligandu Island Resort & Spa: The secluded island of Veligandu is organising a coral planting initiative in partnership with the Ocean Group Maldives. The activity will start with harvesting broken pieces of corals from the island house reef, which will then be restored by carefully attaching them onto ‘coral frames’. These frames allow the coral fragments to grow, providing new homes for the abundant marine life in Veligandu’s lagoon.

Innahura Maldives Resort: The laid-back paradise of Innahura Maldives Resort will have a beach clean up activity, in addition to planting more crops in the property’s sustainable garden, which already produces a variety of spices, herbs, fruit, and vegetables.

Beach, island clean-up

The adults-only (18+) Komandoo Island Resort & Spa and the top-rated Kuredu Island Resort & Spa will invite team members and guests for a beach and island clean-up drive.

Guests are also encouraged to visit ProDivers Maldives Dive Centre to learn more about the Olive Ridley Project, whose dedication is to protect sea turtles in the Indian Ocean through research, education, and rehabilitation.

Environmental awareness

Meeru Island Resort & Spa: The family-friendly paradise of Meeru is organising an environmental awareness session in collaboration with Euro-Divers Maldives to educate guests about green issues, the benefits of being sustainably conscious, and the importance of protecting the world’s natural resources.

Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa: Alongside the island clean-up event, the adventurer’s paradise of Vilamendhoo Island Resort & Spa will show educational video materials in the reception area and on guest room TVs to provide guests with valuable information on dos and don’ts on the island and in the sea. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to experience ecologically considerate marine life encounters by joining one of the resort’s eco-conscious excursions.

Sustainability at Crown & Champa Resorts

The World Environment Day initiatives are part of Crown & Champa Resort’s sustainability programme, which underlines the group’s commitment towards inspiring change for a greener and more sustainable tomorrow, guided by its core values: Respect, Empathy, Sincerity, Openness, Reliability, Trust, and Sensitivity.

Catering to every purpose of travel, Crown & Champa Resorts connects travellers with a passion for a life fully lived to the very best of this idyllic destination, offering world-class hospitality, thoughtful and attentive service, and authentic Maldivian experiences.

The diverse collection of properties includes Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, Hurawalhi Maldives, Kagi Maldives Spa Island, Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, Meeru Island Resort & Spa, Kuredu Island Resort & Spa, Innahura Maldives Resort, and one city hotel, Champa Central Hotel.