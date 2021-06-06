Four Seasons Maldives apprenticeship inauguration reinforces investment in future of Maldives hospitality

Four Seasons Resorts Maldives has welcomed a new intake of 44 apprentices to the class of 2022.

A total of 12 apprentices at Kuda Huraa and 32 apprentices at Landaa Giraavaru during a virtual inauguration ceremony, held simultaneously at both Four Seasons Kuda Huraa and Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru on June 3.

The joint live Zoom broadcast was watched by employees of both resorts and graced by guest of honour, Maldivian ambassador to Belgium and Head of Mission to the European Union Hassan Sobir, who appeared via a live zoom call from Brussels.

A supporter of the programme since its inception, Sobir was also the guest of honour at the programme’s first graduation ceremony 21 years ago.

Unable to accommodate new apprentices in 2020, the government-accredited Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Program – is continuing with a slightly smaller intake than usual this year.

Nevertheless, its fundamental goals remain as steadfast as they have for two decades: to develop technical skills; to impart professional and general knowledge, and to coach mindsets, attitudes, values and behaviours.

In his address to the new apprentices, Four Seasons Resorts Maldives Regional Vice President Armando Kraenzlin spoke about the need to be nimble and agile in these ever-changing times.

Reflecting this approach, this year’s programme will introduce two new combined disciplines to second-year apprentices – Safe Maritime Transport and Boat Mechanic, and Front Office and Recreation Attendant – to equip future graduates with multi-skills that better enable them to adapt to the industry’s changing demands.

Aimed at 17 to 20-year-olds, the Four Seasons Maldives Apprenticeship Programme is dedicated to providing enthusiastic Maldivian youngsters with the expertise required to excel as professionals in the hospitality industry.

To date, the total number of graduates stands at 651 since the programme’s inception in 2001, making it one of the most successful and long-running apprenticeships of its kind in the Indian Ocean.

While living, studying and working onsite at Four Seasons two Resort islands of Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru, apprentices gain hands-on experience in their chosen discipline: Food and Beverage Preparation or Service, Safe Maritime Transport, Housekeeping and Guest Services, PADI Dive Master, Water Sports Attendant, Marine Biology plus 2021’s two new disciplines for second-year apprentices: Front Office and Recreation Attendant and Safe Maritime Transport and Boat Mechanic.

The programme is open to male and female Maldivians who meet a number of entry criteria including O-level certifications and fluency in both written and spoken English.

No previous work experience is required and apprentices are recruited from throughout the country for the fully-funded course, recognised in 2010 as the Maldives’ first TVET-certified Apprenticeship scheme.