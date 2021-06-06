TV Chef Konstantin Ivlev cooks up excitement at Amilla Maldives

Russian TV Chef Konstantin Ivlev will be joining Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences as visiting chef from July 17 to 27.

Among his many accolades, Chef Konstantin is the founder of the culinary direction “New Russian Cuisine” at the Ivlev Group and is Concept chief of the Capital Business Group company. He is also part of the French gastronomy guild Chaine des Rotissers and headed the Federation of Professional Chefs and Confectioners of Russia.

Chef Ivlev has worked at some of the most prestigious restaurants in Moscow and previously bagged two and three Michelin stars for his restaurants.

He is also extremely popular for his culinary TV shows, such as Ask the Chef, the Russian version of the most popular culinary show in the world, Hell’s Kitchen, the Na Knives project, for which he won the prestigious Taffy television award in 2019.

Chef Ivlev has written several culinary books and won numerous awards for both his cooking and broadcasting work.

This summer, Konstantin Ivlev will present his signature dishes for Amilla guests. Chef Ivlev will give guests three unforgettable evenings.

At the gala dinners, a specially designed five-course gastronomic set will be served at the resort’s Feeling Koi restaurant located above the water.

The most fortunate guests will be lucky to attend a master class by the eminent chef, during which he will share the secrets of the ‘New Russian Cuisine.

This immersive culinary experience comes hot on the heels of Amilla Maldives’ successful collaboration with ‘Ministry of Crab’. Amilla Maldives hosted a pop-up of the award-winning Sri Lankan restaurant brand during Easter.

Amilla Maldives frequently hosts other ‘Visiting Practitioners’ in a wealth of other fields too, from martial arts gurus such as Aniket Bhosale to tennis stars, such as Philipp Davydenko.