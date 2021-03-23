The Standard Maldives offers Spring getaway

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the brand’s newest resort and first property in Asia, is offering a getaway for spring and summer travel with one-of-a-kind excursions and cultural programming.

The two new packages – Happy Hideaway and Villa So Chill’a – include delicious Maldivian cuisine, soothing spa treatments, and luxury accommodations at exclusive rates.

Travellers are eager to explore and reunite with their friends and families again, but it can be difficult to find a location that allows for easy social distancing. The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives’ naturally spacious layout and private villas offer peace of mind and a picturesque setting for memorable moments at an exclusive price.

Guests can create their own neighbourhood of loved ones in the Maldives to celebrate missed milestones and events with the Happy Hideaway offer, which provides travellers a special rate of $250 when they book five or more villas.

Ideal for anyone hoping for a change of scenery, the Villa So Chill’a package allows travellers to choose any private overwater or beachside villa for a starting rate of $350.

Whether it’s an overwater villa floating in the resort’s crystal-clear lagoon or settled on a pristine sandy beach front, each of the 115 villas feature their own private lounge deck, plunge pool and one or two bedrooms for maximum comfort.

The dreamy two-bedroom Ocean Beach Villa is one of the property’s largest rooms and gives groups a little bit of everything with 306 square meters of space, two king-sized beds and a prime location steps away from a white sand beach perfect for sunbathing or stargazing.

Traditionally seen as a couple’s destination, The Standard has taken a fresh approach to its island retreat, offering relaxation at its full-service spa, adventurous activities and vibrant cultural experiences that welcome not only couples but groups of friends and singles looking to reset and recharge in paradise.

Visitors can choose from a variety of excursions, including indigenous basket weaving, private sunset boat trips to uninhabited islands and undiscovered reefs, along with day and night fishing and private destination dining.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives also has some of the most experienced guides for snorkelling and diving excursions through the resort’s protected house reef and local waters.

Six unique restaurants cater to every taste and preference, including GUDUGUDA. The first of its kind in the Maldives, the restaurant’s seafood-driven menu pairs perfectly with its waterfront location, where guests can dine under the expansive sky surrounded by the calming sounds of the Indian Ocean and the warm evening breeze.

GUDUGUDA’s chefs have all been trained by local Maldivian “aunties” – the women who carry on the tradition of this remarkable cuisine. The menus showcase locally caught, fresh seafood dishes, flavourful coconut milk curries, regional fruits and vegetables, aromatic rice dishes and freshly baked breads.

The Happy Hideaway and Villa So Chill’a packages are available for stays between now and December 23.

For more information and bookings, please visit www.standardhotels.com.