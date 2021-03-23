Centara launches five-day flash sale

Just in time for Thailand’s April school break, Centara Hotels & Resorts is launching a “Donut Worry, Be Happy” flash sale, welcoming families to “The Place to Be” this summer.

For five days from March 23 to 27, travellers have the chance to enjoy 35 to 50 per cent off all promotions, packages, and public rates for stays across Thailand as well as overseas in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar and Oman.

The offer is exclusively for CentaraThe1 members and provides travellers with the perfect opportunity to book a Songkran getaway or a summer beach escape with family friends.

It includes complimentary Wifi and free stays for up to two children.

What’s more, exclusively for stays in April 2021, all children under the age of 12 can enjoy unlimited donuts at participating hotels and resorts in Thailand.

Centara, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, runs two resorts in Maldives: Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa, and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa.

Centara Ras Fushi

For couples and honeymooners, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa is an adults-only island retreat in the North Male Atoll, just over 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport.

It houses a collection of beachfront and overwater accommodation, including the Deluxe Spa Overwater Villa, accessed via a wooden boardwalk.

They feature 42 square metres of living space with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct steps down to the reef – perfect for swimming or snorkelling around the lagoon.

Alternatively, the Premium Deluxe Spa Water Villa offers an elegant ocean-facing deck with an outdoor spa bathtub and direct access to the sparkling lagoon.

With a choice of seven restaurants and bars, exhilarating water sports, scuba diving, ocean excursions and a soothing therapies at SPA Cenvaree, this intimate resort promises many romantic moments, both during the day and under the stars. This makes it especially suitable for honeymoons and Valentine’s vacations.

Centara Grand Island Resort

Nestled on a pristine island in the South Ari Atoll, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives is a fantastic option for families.

Amid a landscape of pure white sand, crystal clear seas and swaying palm trees, guests can choose to stay in a 93-square metre Deluxe Family Water Villa, which includes bunk beds and a PlayStation for kids, a Jacuzzi and a secure terrace with breathtaking ocean views and steps down to the lagoon.

Alternatively, the stunning Sunset Ocean Pool Villa can accommodate up to three guests in 110 square metres of luxurious living space, with a large terrace, plunge pool with sunset sea views.

A collection of beachfront villas are also available with private pools and access to the powder-soft sand.

Parents and kids can spend unforgettable days splashing in the beachfront pool or enjoying activities such as tennis, volleyball, water sports, snorkelling and scuba diving.

Adults can relax at SPA Cenvaree or workout at the fitness centre, while their children have endless hours of fun at the dual-age kids’ club, and all ages can dine at a choice of six restaurants, bars and lounges.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa are eco-friendly havens that have both achieved the EarthCheck Gold Certificate, among a long list of other international honours, awards and accolades.

And of course, every Centara hotel and resort adheres to strict health and safety standards, as part of the “Centara Complete Care” programme, which was developed in partnership with Ecolab and SGS.

To take advantage of the amazing flash sale, guests can sign in or sign up for free by visiting www.CentaraThe1.com to make their booking. For more information and reservations, visit the Centara website.