Sun Siyam’s Olhuveli, Iru Veli introduce first-of-its-kind free quarantine offer for Indian tourists

Sun Siyam Resorts, the luxury Maldivian hotel and resort brand, has introduced a first-of-its-kind offer at two of its resorts: free quarantine for Indians staying at Sun Siyam Olhuveli and Sun Siyam Iru Veli.

The offer, available for stays in March and April, will enable Indian travellers to visit the two resorts without having to worry about extra costs involved in mandatory quarantine if they test positive for Covid-19.

Most airlines and destinations require a negative PCR test result, so tourists have to undergo testing before their departure from the Maldives. If they test positive, they have to quarantine for 14 days.

In cases where guests test positive for Covid-19 during their stay at Sun Siyam Olhuveli or Sun Siyam Iru Veli, they don’t have to worry about paying for their quarantine; the resort will cover accommodation and other necessary expenses for the entire duration of government-mandated quarantine.

“With India being the closest neighbour and easy direct connections available from major cities, the Maldives is the perfect destination for Indians to enjoy a much-needed getaway during these trying times. However, we understand that some Indian travellers may be anxious over the extra costs involved if they have to quarantine at the end of their stay,” Deepak Booneady, Group Director of Business Development at Sun Siyam Resorts, said.

“We are proud to be the first hotel group in Maldives to introduce such an offer. We hope that this exclusive offer will provide an opportunity for Indian travellers to enjoy a worry-free and safe holiday in paradise.”

India is currently the top source market to the Maldives.

In August, officials from the Maldives and India inked an agreement to create a “travel bubble” to facilitate movement of people between the two countries.

A growing list of Indian airlines offer direct flight connections to the Maldives. Air India, IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara now offer scheduled passenger services between several major Indian cities and Male.

Sun Siyam Resorts, one of the most forward-thinking and dynamic hospitality companies in the Maldives, has a portfolio of six boutique luxury resorts in the Maldives and Sri Lanka: Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, Sun Siyam Olhuveli, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Siyam World in the Maldives, and Sun Siyam Pasikudah in Sri Lanka.

Designed for families, friends and couples with a wide variety of stylish rooms, suites and decadent villas, all Sun Siyam properties offer authentic experiences, award-winning spas, and a variety of dining options.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli

Located on the tip of the South Male Atoll, Sun Siyam Olhuveli is family-friendly and is the perfect destination for a luxury for less escape. The resort is ideal for families wanting the authentic Maldivian experience whilst being kind on the wallet.

Each room is incredibly stylish with suites and villas that overlook the turquoise blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

With two outstanding spas, 11 stunning bars and restaurants and world-class water sports, the resort never fails to impress families looking for a magical getaway.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli

Located in the Dhaalu Atoll, Iru Veli is a tropical haven!

Each villa has a private pool, and guests can choose from the vast array of accommodation, from the famed Ocean Suite to the gorgeously appointed Beach Suites.

With a range of activities including a certified diving school, weekly pool parties and exciting excursions, the whole family will never be short of entertainment.