Wonderful, safe ‘Atmosphere’ in Maldives

Sun-kissed mornings at the beach, afternoons spent braving the ocean tides, and day ending with the orange sun setting in the sky. What more can we dream of in a perfect tropical haven?

Maldives is the place to be in for a relaxing holiday and, yes, it offers a safe and perfect option for travel right now!

Conveniently accessible with just a four-hour flight from Dubai, Maldives has an impressive record for an isolated island nation. With in-resort PCR testing offered across the islands, the Maldives is leading the way in offering visitors a smooth, safe travel experience, in the ultimate paradise setting.

With each luxury resort set on its own private island, the Maldives is an otherworldly retreat from the buzz of daily life.

Such a private resort group is Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, offering all-in-one ultimate island escapes, in renowned, luxurious accommodation surrounded by some of the world’s most beautiful natural settings.

Nothing compares to the pristine white beaches, azure ocean, five-star hospitality and – most importantly – the tranquillity that Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts offers families and adventure lovers alike.

Here, travellers can rediscover its unique features from its iconic overwater villas, to its selection of incredible water sports and world-class dining. There’s nowhere else quite like it!

Whether you are travelling alone, with friend or family, there is a wide range of four-star, five-star, and luxury holiday experiences under Atmosphere Group where you can book your stay.

Atmosphere Kanifushi

Situated in the Lhaviyani Atoll and just 30-minutes via a scenic seaplane transfer from Velana International Airport, Atmosphere Kanifushi is home to 172 detached villas and suites, where you can enjoy access to the pristine white beaches and beautiful turquoise lagoon surrounding the island.

The resort’s ‘Platinum Plus’ Premium All-Inclusive Plan offers a hassle-free safe holiday — including dining, accommodation, activities and water sports all in one package along with one of the longest uninterrupted stretch of beach in the Maldives.

With its own unique variety of marine life and reef formations, Lhaviyani Atoll is a paradise for divers. And if you fancy something a little more relaxing, Akiri Spa by Mandara can help to relax and balance your mind and body.

OBLU Select Sangeli

Meanwhile, OBLU Select at Sangeli takes you on an exclusive romantic journey with its honeymoon water suites, providing the ideal setting for some of life’s most unforgettable memories.

Situated at the North-Western tip of Male Atoll in the island of Sangeli, OBLU Select, is a five-star resort.

Offering the discerning traveller a hassle-free ‘best-in-class’ five-star holiday with an upgraded All-Inclusive plan – The Serenity Plan, the resort has a variety of ‘contemporary designed’ stand-alone villas and suites, including the very exclusive Honeymoon Water Suites with Private Pool.

To keep your appetite duly sated, the resort has a variety of restaurants to match every taste.

VARU by Atmosphere

Moving next to VARU by Atmosphere, the five-star resort offering an All-Inclusive plan – VARU Plan, is nestled in the pristine Indian Oceans of the Maldives.

Accessible under 40-minutes via speedboat, the resort offers a truly Maldivian experience.

It offers 108 villas dotted around the white sandy beaches and expanding over the turquoise lagoons onto three jetties with the over-water accommodation types. The beach front villas and suites that are based on the island have direct access to the surrounding pristine white sandy beaches with views of the ocean beyond.

Guests can enjoy snorkelling, diving, relaxing in lagoons teeming marine life and spot dolphins. They can also chill out and relax with a good book, or pamper yourself with a blissful spa treatment, and dine in style on your very own private villa.

OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli

OBLU by Atmosphere at Helengeli, a four-star superior resort, offers guests a unique all-encompassing holiday plan.

Situated in the North Atoll and just 50-minutes away by speedboat from Velana International Airport, the resort comprises 136 villas in 4 categories, on an All-Inclusive plan – Island Plan, with high quality world cuisine, combined with a range of activities including snorkelling and channel diving along with a serene Garden Spa.

Here again, there is no shortfall for adventure.

Helengeli Island has a reputation for its incomparably exotic house-reef, snorkelling, water sports and superb channel diving, just metres from the shoreline. Thus, a significant part of the OBLU at Helengeli holiday experience lies under the azure blue waters, ideal for snorkelling, diving and sighting predatory deep-sea fish. This little island paradise has over 30 exotic dive spots in the nearby vicinity.

All of these resorts from Atmosphere are the ideal destination for the whole family to relax, keeping their minds at rest that they are in the safest of surroundings while creating exceptional memories to last a lifetime, says the group.