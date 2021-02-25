Hideaway Beach Resort extends free PCR testing offer

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa, a 33-hectare resort in Maldives with “naturally socially distancing villas”, has extended its popular programme for free departing PCR tests.

Until March 31, the programme offers free testing for two adults and one child per booking when departing from the resort to head back to their home country.

This initiative was created to help guests arrive confidently to the resort, have a worry-free stay, and depart effortlessly without any issues. It has alleviated some of the stress that accompanies travel during the pandemic and helped make vacationing a viable option for couples and families alike.

Free departing PCR tests were instituted on account of the resort’s Safe Hideaway Programme, which has enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

The changes are in-line with guidance from the Maldivian Health Protection Agency (HPA) and were enacted at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa for the safety and well-being of guests and team members alike.

A sister resort to the ever-popular Lily Beach Resort & Spa, Hideaway followed in Lily Beach’s footsteps by instituting and providing the PCR testing programme during 2020. This service allowed for worry-free travel during a pivotal time when guests needed assurance and encouragement to have a retreat in the tropical destination of the Maldives.

Although this great savings programme is coming to an end, Hideaway Beach promises to keep updating its policies to ensure that guests arrive, stay, and depart confidently.

Any guest who books before April 1 will still be able to enjoy the free PCR test programme. So, what are you waiting for? Time is running out – book now (or before April 1) to make the best use of this once-in-a-lifetime savings programme!

For more information about the resort’s new departing PCR test policy, please contact them at reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com