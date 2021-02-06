Couple of reasons to celebrate Valentine’s Day at Lily Beach

Can you feel that? Love is in the warm Maldivian air, and Lily Beach Resort & Spa has a handpicked team preparing the perfect romantic getaway for you and your loved one.

Whether celebrating an anniversary, valentines, honeymoon, or anything in between, this is sure to be a vacation where the memories last a lifetime- with some unique experiences to guarantee it.

Couple’s spa

Pampering your partner is a great way to show that you care.

Head over to Lily Beach’s own Tamara Spa for a couple’s day out, where Balinese massages, French pedicures, and Ayurveda therapy await.

Meditate, relax, and rejuvenate while watching the calm azure ocean through the glass floor below you. You both deserve it.

Bed, bath decorations

Sometimes, words just do not cut it – Why not show your partner how you feel instead?

Lily Beach Resort & Spa offers several opportunities to express your love creatively.

Bed and bath decorations add a bit of glamour and flair to your stay – go on a romance inspired culinary journey with the diverse spread found on a floating breakfast in your personal pool, or surprise your partner with the first meal of the day in bed.

Every detail matters at Lily Beach Resort & Spa, where even little aspects of your life are decorated to match the occasion.

Romantic beachside candlelit dinner

The celebrations should not stop just because the sun drops below the horizon. Let your holiday culminate in a romantic candlelit four-course dinner.

Each feature of this luxurious, private meal right on the beach has been carefully planned with you in mind, from cuisine to lighting.

Share a bottle of sparkling wine and reminisce together, set to the rhythmic soundtrack of the ocean in a dreamy coastal atmosphere.

Wedding, renewal of vows

Imagine walking down an aisle of pink flower petals, the wind slowly brushing your hair aside as the waves create a relaxing drone in the background.

Drums beat in sync with your strides as you and your partner turn to look into each other’s eyes and (re)affirm your vows together. An audience cheers as you walk away hand in hand, while an on-site expert photographer captures every moment.

Why imagine the perfect scene when it can be a reality? Lily Beach Resort & Spa is the best destination in the Maldives to create everlasting memories on an all-inclusive, carefree, romantic holiday.

Whether you are celebrating your love on Valentine’s Day or possessing the mindset that everyday together is just as significant, come enjoy a romantic extravaganza at Lily Beach.

Fall deeper in love as you thrive together with an everlasting bond in both of your hearts while having fun here in the Maldives.

Located on the private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort is recognised as the leading five-star, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and Asia by Tripadvisor.

With its extensive Platinum Plan, the resort continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages and presentation.

The island enjoys a renowned character for its pristine beaches, lush tropical vegetation and the unspoilt house-reef just few metres away from the shore.

The resort offers premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines and spirits.

With a wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving and fishing and a stunning spa, Lily Beach is ideal for families, honeymooners as well as couples and single travellers looking for a worry-free vacation.

Lily Beach Resort also offers free PCR testing for its guests, while safety procedures have been implemented in-line with guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).

To find out more about the romantic package option, check out this link. For more information about the resort, head over to www.lilybeachmaldives.com.