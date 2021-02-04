The Ritz-Carlton Maldives inspires travel with key connections to local culture

Set to open on June 1, The Ritz- Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to embrace island life from the moment they arrive on its white sand shores.

Guests will be able to absorb a plethora of Maldivian culture and traditions, whether they are relaxing in their luxury overwater villa, watching the sunset from the sandy shore or sipping a cocktail on resort.

The cyclical nature of island life allows guests to embrace the notion of totality and the true spirit of the Maldives.

The resort’s Beru (the Maldivian name for drums and round shape) is centralised through the holistic philosophy of wholeness that the Maldivian culture and environment supports.

Maldivian embrace

Upon arrival at The Ritz -Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests are greeted by a Maldivian gentleman who will blow the traditional Sangu horn, also more commonly known as Triton’s Trumpet.

The shell signifies an important piece of the ancient Maldivian culture, ceremoniously blown to announce a special arrival or news in the island communities.

Embracing this tradition, the Sangu is blown to extend a warm welcome to each new guest.

The resort illustrates the cyclical nature of island life through distinct choices in architecture, as well as many circular shapes and structures around the property.

Each villa includes an artfully crafted Beru, or drum, which coincides with the evening Bodu Beru, an indigenous form of dance and music with drums — made locally from coconut wood on the island — and one of the oldest surviving traditions dating back to the 11th century.

The sunset ritual at the resort’s Eau Bar is unique to the property and allows guests to reflect on a day full of discoveries, while transitioning into an evening of relaxation, indulgence and reflection.

Unparalleled guest service

Guests of The Ritz -Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands will each have an Aris Meeha, or island butler, a concept inspired by the royal courts of the ancient Maldives.

In Dhivehi, the local language, Aris Meeha refers to a person who is assigned to a royal member, one of the most important positions among the many titles and rankings in a Maldivian Royal household.

Similar to a modern-day butler, Aris Meeha fulfills every detail of the life of a royal and considered to be the closest confidant much like a Gentleman’s gentleman or Lady in waiting or Gentlemen or Lady of the Chamber.

Cultural exploration

The immersion in local cultures also extends through the resort’s dining concepts.

Ensuring all fish is caught sustainably, the culinary team will work with local fisherman to provide the freshest seafood and well-known local lobsters.

Guests will also enjoy fresh vegetables and herbs cultivated in the resort’s organic garden, and have the option of learning to cook Maldivian dishes such as Mashuni, a breakfast staple made with tuna and fresh coconut, as well as sample the local bites, Hedhika, for afternoon tea.

The resort’s signature cocktail selection is inspired by the maritime spice routes that shaped the Maldivian story and includes five spices: cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, cumin and turmeric.

In addition to the culinary offerings on property, there are a variety of locally immersive experiences available for all guests to enjoy, including salutations under a majestic 30-foot native Banyan tree at the Spiral Garden, as well as fireside folklores told by the resort’s Moodhu Edhuru, or sea expert.

Each experience available to guests offers a holistic embrace of distinct culture and history of the Maldives.

Maldivian life awaits

As guests of The Ritz -Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continue to explore the resort and its surrounding areas, they may find themselves at The Marina at Fari Islands, which is built around the vibrant Fari Beach Club, high-end boutiques, a selection of upscale restaurants, an art studio, and Fari Lagoon Coral Adoption and Marine Biology Centre.

With convenient boat transfers courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, guests are welcomed with an array of meaningful experiences during their stay.

This archipelago redefines the Maldivian experience, allowing guests of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands to experience a balance of cosmopolitan and private island life never before seen in the region.

The property is ideally located at Fari Islands, a 45-minute journey by speedboat or a 10- minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands is part of Fari Islands, an archipelago that features three world-class hospitality brands inclusive of The Ritz-Carlton.

Guests are expected to have access to a picturesque Fari Marina – the archipelago’s communal beating heart. Built around a vibrant Beach Club, Fari Marina will be home to charming boutiques and a handpicked selection of dining options.