Amilla Maldives conjures up Peter Pan-themed Easter festivities

This Easter, sun-seekers are being invited to “think of happy things, and your heart will fly on wings” all the way to Amilla Maldives Resort and Residences.

The playful five-star resort is transforming into Neverland from March 29 to April 5 for youngsters — and the young at heart. With hectares of jungle, treehouses, a glittering lagoon and a mysterious ‘Blue Hole’, there couldn’t be a more appropriate Neverland location than this timeless island paradise.

After a challenging year for all, Amilla’s ‘Islanders’ recognised travellers are hungry for fun and escapism in 2021. So, they have dreamed up Peter Pan-themed Easter celebrations brimming with surprises, excitement — and a sprinkling of fairy dust too.

Since the innovative resort team likes to think outside the box, they have come up with a unique twist on J M Barrie’s classic tale. It cleverly weaves in the timely themes of regeneration, rebirth, hope, sustainability and ‘coming together’, which will be showcased through a variety of performances, activities and special events for all ages.

‘Peter Pan – Regeneration’ will be a ‘festival of hope’, according to the Islanders. Highlights will include shows and storytelling by Peter and Wendy (aka Des and Zoie; the in-house ‘Area 51 Performers’) involving staff and guests.

A treasure hunt, Easter egg hunt and crafting workshops presided over by a (reformed) Captain Hook will help keep the little ones entertained.

On Easter Saturday, kids can get involved in creating a sustainability-themed fashion show. It will focus on ‘fashion for a brighter future’, showcasing the benefits (and cool factor) of using recycled and sustainable materials.

Inspired by the four elements, the kids will also fly kites made from recycled paper and plastic down the runway.

Magic shows, pirate circus skills, stilt-walking and acrobatics will add even more excitement during the interludes.

Easter Sunday will be celebrated with cocktails and a gala dinner by the main pool while arial silk performers weave shapes through the coconut trees.

Then on Easter Monday, the entire afternoon will be dedicated to water-based races, games and poolside dancing with prizes at ‘Captain Hook’s Grand Splashional’.

‘Kids’ of all ages can compete in an underwater treasure hunt.

It will be followed by a Flamingo Parade of (waterproof) Easter bonnets made by the kids. The under-fives will be transported around the pool on inflatable unicorns and seahorses.

There will also be circus skills workshops and an island-wide Easter egg hunt, led by Peter Pan.

