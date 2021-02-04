Maafaru airport’s Covid-19 testing lab expands capacity

A dedicated Covid-19 testing centre developed by resort operator Soneva at Maafaru airport in Noonu atoll is being expanded.

The PCR Covid-19 testing lab at Maafaru airport, which was opened on July 11, was designed and constructed as per World Health Organisation (WHO) and Maldives’ health ministry guidelines, under the supervision of ADK Hospitals, who have also managed the facility for the past six months.

Last week, the lab was closed in order to expand and upgrade it, so it can perform more tests per day.

The upgrade has now been completed and the health ministry recently inspected the lab, and gave the go ahead to operate the facility.

The laboratory is due to reopen on Saturday. Local medical company Crystal Medicals will manage the lab.

Soneva tests all guests and employees prior to their arrival at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani resorts.

Guests are asked to remain in the privacy of their villa, which comes with its own private pool and private beach, for a maximum of 24 hours until the test results are received. If the result is negative, they are free to leave their rooms and carry on as normal.

Soneva currently runs two resorts in the Maldives: Soneva Fushi in Baa atoll and Soneva Jani in Noonu atoll. The world-leading luxury resort operator also operates luxury yacht Soneva in Aqua in Maldives, and Soneva Kiri resort in Thailand.