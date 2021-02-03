Visit Maldives launches joint marketing campaign with MakeMyTrip India

Visit Maldives has launched a joint marketing campaign with India’s largest online travel agency, MakeMyTrip.

The three-month long campaign will target potential travellers from India and promote the Maldives with ongoing promotional offers and discounts, as well as various digital activities.

It will further focus on creating destination awareness by highlighting the stringent health and safety measures in place, and the naturally distanced nature of the islands which makes Maldives a safe haven for travellers.

MakeMyTrip is India’s largest online travel agency. The one-stop-shop travel platform offers hotel and airline deals to its 42+million customer-base.

MakeMyTrip has stayed ahead of the curve by continually evolving its technology to meet the ever-changing demands of the rapidly developing global travel market, steadily establishing itself as India’s leading online travel company.

“Maldives has emerged as a preferred destination of choice for Indians and the demand trajectory continues to strongly move upwards after travel reopened post the pandemic,” Sunil Suresh, Chief Marketing Officer at MakeMyTrip, said.

“We are delighted to jointly launch Visit Maldives campaign to better serve Indian travellers who are looking to explore the magical islands and steer India’s outbound tourism demand potential.”

By the end of 2020, India was the number one market in terms of tourist arrivals to the Maldives.

With the rapid growth of the market after reopening the Maldives’ borders, Visit Maldives aims to further explore the various segments from the India market in order to achieve pre-pandemic level arrivals.

Several marketing efforts are still underway to maintain the destination presence such as familiarisation trips to Maldives, campaigns targeting wedding and honeymoon segments of India, and other key joint promotional activities.

Additionally, Visit Maldives is currently conducting other global activities such as campaigns with Expedia and TripAdvisor.