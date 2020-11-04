Gulf Air to resume Maldives flights from Dec 12

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced Tuesday that it will resume its direct flights to and from Maldives with two weekly flights starting from December 12.

The flights between Bahrain International Airport and Velana International Airport in Male will be operated by the airline’s newest Airbus 321neoLR which features 150 seats in economy class and 16 flat-bed seats in Falcon Gold class.

Gulf Air’s first flight to the Maldives landed in Male on October 27, 2019 and it has been the airline’s key boutique destination in the Indian Ocean.

The airline currently flies to and from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Jeddah, Dammam, Medina, Muscat, Cairo, Amman, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Athens, Manila, Dhaka and several destinations in India and Pakistan.

Being one of the few airlines that continued scheduled commercial operations, Gulf Air continuously works closely with the governments authorities throughout the destinations on its network to resume operations as soon as airports open.

Gulf Air boasts a flexible and agile network by immediately adapting to government orders and civil aviation directives around its network and has been responsive to continuous changes and updates regarding operations to and from its network destinations.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.