Soneva Jani announces 85 exciting new career opportunities in Maldives

Soneva Jani, the iconic luxury resort located in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, has announced 85 new job positions, to be filled over the next few months as part of its Chapter Two expansion.

The positions include 18 positions in Housekeeping, 16 openings for butler roles, two in the water sports department, two boat crew, six in the LIFE team, one reservations agent, two gift shop assistants, two airport hosts, an Assistant F&B Manager, three destination managers, eight other roles in the F&B team, 10 roles in the engineering team, and 14 in the kitchen team.

All nationalities are invited to apply but preference will be given to Maldivians as part of Soneva’s SLOWLIFE core purpose.

“This has been a very hard year for Maldives tourism and for tourism globally generally, so we are very happy to present this opportunity to provide almost 100 jobs on the back of one of the worst crises that the world has seen in living memory,” Sonu Shivdasani, Founder, CEO and Joint Creative Director at Soneva, said.

“We want to recruit the absolute best people we can find, because one of the differences between Soneva and our competitors is the human warmth and intuitive service provided by our incredible team. I can’t wait to meet the new generation of hosts who will join our family.”

Soneva aims to be the best employer in the Maldives and offers its employees (hosts) a range of benefits, in addition to exceptional career opportunities and progression.

Soneva is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to empowering its female hosts with a safe, secure working environment. In fact, raising the level of female employment is a key goal for the company, and it aims to achieve a target of 30 per cent female employees at Soneva Fushi (currently at 16 per cent), and 30 per cent at Soneva Jani (currently at 20 per cent) by 2021.

Currently, 25 per cent of female hosts at Soneva Fushi and 28 per cent of women at Soneva Jani are in management roles (from supervisory level upwards). Soneva released this short video about its goal to create opportunities for more women in the workforce.

In order to reach its targets for female employment, Soneva implements the following measures:

It offers female-only accommodation quarters and facilities.

Provides at least one female-only activity per month for employees.

Welcomes female employees in senior positions who have families and children to live with them on-site.

Offers gender awareness training for all employees.

Runs women’s apprenticeship programmes, to give more women the chance to find suitable roles within Soneva and the tourism industry.\

Covers the cost of unlimited online job development training through Massive Open Online Courses (this is offered to all male and female hosts).

Welcomes family members of female hosts to visit the resorts and feel comfortable about the accommodation and working areas. They are also invited to talk to the management to discuss any questions or concerns they may have.

Implements strong structures, processes and training in the areas of appropriate behaviour and a zero-tolerance over harassment.

As part of its 25 years campaign, Soneva recently released this video made by the acclaimed French film director Bruno Aveillan, which celebrates some of the hosts at Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani’s sister property in the Baa Atoll.

“Soneva is committed to promoting equality and diversity within our resorts. We pride ourselves on promoting career opportunities for women, setting specific goals for our female employment ratio and launching initiatives that will encourage the current and future generations of women in the Maldives and Thailand to pursue rewarding careers within the hospitality industry,” Soneva’s Guardian of Host Engagement Joanne Bowen said.

Soneva Jani is located on the island of Medhufaru within a 5.6-kilometre lagoon in the Noonu atoll, and has uninterrupted ocean views in all directions.

The lagoon is 35 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport, and one hour by speedboat from Soneva Fushi. The recently opened Maafaru International Airport in the Noonu atoll is just a 15-minute complimentary speedboat ride from Soneva Jani.

Meaning ‘wisdom’ in Sanskrit, Soneva Jani currently comprises 24 overwater villas and three island villas, with additional Water Retreats to be built in Chapter Two.

Five islands encircle the lagoon, each one with soft white sands and covered in rich tropical vegetation. Four of the five islands will remain untouched, making Soneva Jani the lowest density development in the Maldives.

The overwater villas are spaced across the expansive lagoon, offering privacy and extensive views over the Maldives’ turquoise waters. The island villas will be tucked into the lush greenery, providing the ultimate privacy, and all within steps of the beach.

Soneva Jani’s main guest facilities are located at The Gathering, the heart of the overwater villas. This dramatic three-story structure is home to the main dining outlets, in addition to the Soneva Spa, library, retail area and wine cellar. It is located next to the Maldives’ first overwater Observatory.

The Crab Shack offers a toes-in-the-sand dining experience that highlights succulently sweet Sri Lankan Mud Crabs, Alaskan King and Kamchatka crabs, and Mediterranean inspired seafood dishes. It was voted the ‘Most Romantic Restaurant in the World’ by CNN.com.

Facilities on the island include the overwater Cinema Paradiso and restaurant by Chef Nikki, the Eco Centro Waste-to-Wealth centre, organic gardens, tennis courts, water sports champa and North Beach on a deserted island in the lagoon.

To apply for any of the jobs, please contact: https://soneva.com/join-the-soneva-team