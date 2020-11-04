New island getaway Fiyavalhu Maldives opens

In the natural paradise of Maldives, among lush green vegetation on the inhabited peaceful island of Mandhoo in South Ari Atoll, Fiyavalhu Maldives is now ready to bestow on visitors its unparalleled hospitality.

After months of restless waiting, Fiyavalhu has finally welcomed its first guests, with a grand opening Tuesday attended by tourism minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom along with senior officials from the ministry.

Fiyavalhu offers an all-island experience that encompasses comfortable living spaces in a natural and private alcove of Mandhoo. The design takes into consideration the sublime surroundings of the island’s beautiful environment and the simple Maldivian lifestyle.

Fiyavalhu opened with 44 villas of five different categories, but upon completion, will operate with 100 villas. All five villa categories (Garden Villa, Deluxe Garden Villa, Beach Villa, Deluxe Beach Villa & Pool Villa) are decorated in warm earthy tones of greys and tanned woodworks in harmony with the island’s natural environment.

All guest villas feature a range of amenities to ensure guest convenience. They include wardrobes, air-conditioning, ceiling fan, a mini-fridge, hairdryer, bathrobes, slippers, a safe, Wi-Fi, LCD television, and a telephone. Cots or cribs, iron, and ironing board are available upon request at no additional charge.

All dining experiences at Fiyavalhu are relaxed and at your own pace. Enjoy authentic Maldivian cuisine, or perhaps indulge in the wide variety of international options on offer, in front of the stunning beach views and coconut palms at Koveli restaurant.

If you don’t feel like taking a break from the sun, sea, and pool, visit the Riya Café for a refreshing drink. In-villa dining is also available 24/7, including a special kids’ menu.

Leave all your worries at home; Fiyavalhu will make sure that your vacation is full of unforgettable memories and experiences.

The island features a water sports centre, where dive and snorkel team have got their masks and fins on, ready to jump into an incredible underwater adventure with you, filled with gorgeous marine life that is bound to leave you speechless.

The recreation centre at Fiyavalhu offers a variety of indoor games and activities such as billiard, table tennis, and outdoor activities such as volley and badminton.

Fiyavalhu also offers a conference facility with a banquet hall for those who are looking for meeting and conference services.

A 30m swimming pool along with a kids pool, and an indoor and outdoor kids play area make Fiyavalhu Maldives a truly family holiday escape in the Maldives.

Guests can also take part in excursions to nearby islands, whale shark excursions, fishing trips, sunset cruises, and visits to nearby resorts.

Activities on Mandhoo island, such as coir rope making or thatching with the local women of the island, are another unique experience to get you in touch with Maldivian culture and heritage.

For bookings and more information about the island getaway, please visit www.fiyavalhumaldives.com.