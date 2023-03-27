Family Family Fun Featured Kids News Travel

Give yourself a much needed break, spend this Easter at Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives

10 views March 27, 2023

Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives offers an all island experience that encompasses comfortable living spaces in a natural and private alcove of Mandhoo. The design takes into consideration the sublime surroundings of the beautiful environment of the island and the simple Maldivian lifestyle. The resort has forty four villas of six different categories ranging from Garden Villas to Pool Villas.

In celebration of this holiday, the Easter special package offered by Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives includes a complimentary unique dining experience with free flow of selected alcoholic beverages at the resort’s floating bar, the Atoll Jade, for one night during the stay of guests. A free sunset cruise is also included in the package for guests, to explore the fascinating seas of the infamous South Ari Atoll while watching the fiery Maldivian sunsets.

This limited special offer comes with free use of Kayak for one hour, an additional 30% discount on any massage treatment, 15% discount from selected motorised watersports during the stay of the guests. The offer is valid for bookings till the 05th of April 2023.

For bookings and more information, please contact reservations@fiyavalhumaldives.com or +960 6680066

Facebook Comments
Tags

Related Articles

Love and do good: Nova Maldives unveils sustainable activities for couples
Island Easter Wonderland awaits at LUX* South Ari Atoll
Sun Siyam Resorts promotes Mohammed Shihab to Group Director of Sales & Marketing, Ahmed Naufal to Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing
JOALI Sustainability Fund announces grants for 2023
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru ups arrival ante
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort presents #Feelwell with Wenlin Tan well-being programme

© 2018. All Rights Reserved by Maldives Promotion House