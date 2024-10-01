Featured
Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opens November 2024
Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has announced the grand opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives on November 1, 2024. This remarkable underwater world-themed resort represents a significant step in the company’s expansion, becoming the third property in the Maldives and the fourth under Centara’s family-focused Mirage brand. Nestled within the beautiful surroundings of the Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is designed to provide an unforgettable getaway for families from the GCC region. To commemorate its launch, Centara is offering an exclusive promotion that includes complimentary stays and dining for children, a free return stay for 2025, up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary transfers, and additional discounts for CentaraThe1 Members.
Set within The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts—a multi-island resort destination—the new property offers guests access to two Centara properties. The soon-to-open Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, scheduled to launch in early 2025, will join Centara Mirage Lagoon as the brand’s fourth property in the Maldives. With a wide range of family-friendly activities and experiences, the resort aims to foster meaningful family connections through its enchanting design. Children can enjoy the expansive outdoor water complex, which features a lazy river, swimming pool, kids’ pool, and water playground, along with the engaging kids’ club and the unique, child-focused Candy Spa. Adults, meanwhile, can unwind at the renowned Spa Cenvaree, making Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives a destination tailored to create lasting memories for every family member.
The opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives is a key element of the company’s “Future Growth” strategy, which was announced earlier this year. With construction now complete and final preparations underway, the resort is poised to welcome guests in Centara’s signature warm and inviting style. Building on the success of the family-focused Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, which opened in August 2021, this new Maldives destination further strengthens Centara’s commitment to expanding its family-friendly offerings and providing world-class hospitality experiences in key travel destinations.
Sebastien Scheeg, Corporate Director of Operations for the Middle East & Maldives at Centara Hotels & Resorts, expressed his excitement about the new opening. He noted, “Having led the successful launch of Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, it has been a privilege to see it thrive as a top family destination. With the upcoming opening of Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, we are eager to continue expanding the Mirage brand and remain committed to offering exceptional family-centric experiences. The resort brings the same level of outstanding hospitality to the Maldives, adding another jewel to our growing collection of dynamic properties.”
In celebration of the grand opening, Centara is offering a special introductory package. Available until December 20, 2024, the offer includes up to 25% off best available rates, complimentary stays and meals for up to two children aged 15 and under, and free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort. CentaraThe1 Members can also benefit from an additional 15% discount and triple CentaraThe1 points.
Guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024, will receive a voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025, providing the perfect opportunity to escape the summer heat in the GCC region.
Offer Details:
- Booking Period: Now until December 20, 2024
- Stay Period: November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025
Offer Inclusions:
- Up to 25% off best available room rates
- Complimentary stays, meals, and activities for up to two children aged 15 and under
- Free roundtrip speedboat transfers between Malé Airport and the resort
- Voucher for a complimentary return stay of the same duration between May and September 2025 for guests who complete their stay by December 20, 2024
- Additional 15% discount for CentaraThe1 Members and triple CentaraThe1 points
- Access to a range of family-oriented attractions, dining options, and more
Featured
Nova Maldives introduces advanced coral nursery to support reef conservation
The eco-friendly, luxury resort Nova Maldives, renowned for its dedication to sustainability, has unveiled an upgraded coral restoration initiative focused on its house reef. This new project expands upon the resort’s existing coral plantation program, enabling guests to actively participate in protecting the local marine ecosystem.
To improve the survival rates of newly planted coral colonies and address the challenges posed by rising ocean temperatures, Nova has introduced an innovative, depth-adjustable coral nursery. In the coming weeks, the resort’s marine biology team will lead multiple planting sessions to affix resilient coral fragments collected from nearby waters onto the nursery structures. These coral “seeds” will thrive in the protected nursery before being transplanted to designated repopulation sites on Nova’s house reef, contributing to the local reef ecosystem.
Coral bleaching, a process that causes corals to lose their vibrant colours and turn white, occurs when corals expel the symbiotic algae essential for their survival, often due to thermal stress from rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change.
“This April, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed a recurrence of the 2016 warming event, leading to our oceans’ fourth bleaching event,” explained Toby Corren, Resident Marine Biologist at Nova Maldives. “Our new nursery is designed to reduce mortality rates among young coral buds during their early growth stages, providing them a greater chance to thrive and mature. We aim to cultivate the next generation of corals and support the rich marine ecosystem for which the Maldives is famous.”
This initiative enhances the existing coral plantation program, which allows guests to plant their own coral frames to support the island’s marine environment. Nova’s marine biologist closely monitors the growth of these frames, providing guests with bi-annual updates to track their corals’ progress long after their visit.
Since its opening in 2022, Nova has implemented several conservation initiatives each year. This year, the resort collaborated with renowned Maldivian diving instructor Afaa Abdulla to host educational sessions on whale shark biology, manta ray conservation, and coral bleaching, raising awareness during World Ocean’s Day. Additionally, an event was held on the nearby island of Dhanghethi, where local schoolchildren learned about the crucial marine environment surrounding their home.
Recognised as an accredited “Safe Manta Tour Operator” by Swim with Mantas, Nova has also partnered with the Maldivian Whale Shark Research Program (MWSRP) to promote their vital conservation efforts through joint excursions and workshops. At Nova, guests can swim alongside these gentle giants year-round, making it a must-do experience for anyone visiting the island
Featured
Bestbuy Maldives partners with community for cleanup event on Dhiffushi Island
On September 20th, Dhiffushi Island became a hub for environmental action as over 150 volunteers came together for a successful cleanup organised by Let’s Do It Maldives. This initiative was part of the global World Cleanup Day movement and brought together a diverse group of participants, including local residents, tourists, and children, all united in the goal of improving the island’s environment.
The event received strong support from Lifebuoy, the world’s leading hygiene soap brand, and Bestbuy Maldives Pvt Ltd (BBM), both of which played key roles in its success.
Mr. Ibrahim Sunil, President of the Dhiffushi Council, expressed his appreciation, saying, “We are incredibly proud of the Dhiffushi community and all the volunteers, young and old, who devoted their time and energy to this vital cause. This event serves as a reminder of what we can achieve when we unite, and I encourage more initiatives like this in the future.”
Mr. Muksith, Head of Sales – Retail at BBM, echoed these sentiments, thanking participants and reaffirming the company’s commitment to environmental initiatives. “It’s inspiring to see so many people taking action. We at Bestbuy Maldives are eager to support future initiatives that promote the health of our planet. As part of our involvement, we are pleased to donate Lifebuoy soaps and hand wash sinks to improve hygiene standards for the local community.”
Mr. Yameen Adam, Country Leader of Let’s Do It Maldives, expressed gratitude to Bestbuy Maldives Pvt Ltd for collaborating on this event, which encourages community engagement in making a positive impact and raising awareness about climate change. He looks forward to future partnerships with BBM.
This event marks a significant advancement in the ongoing efforts to keep the Maldives clean and preserve its natural beauty, aligning seamlessly with World Cleanup Day’s mission to foster a cleaner world.
Cooking
IREKS and BBM collaborate to inspire resort chefs in Maldives
IREKS, a leading provider of premium baking ingredients and malts, has partnered with Bestbuy Maldives (BBM) to launch an exclusive series of baking demonstrations at some of the Maldives’ top resorts. Led by acclaimed IREKS master baker Chef Steven, this initiative aims to enhance the culinary skills of resort chefs and improve the overall dining experience across the islands. This collaboration reflects IREKS’ commitment to innovation and BBM’s dedication to enhancing the Maldivian tourism industry.
With a history of over 160 years, IREKS serves clients in more than 90 countries, offering a wide range of high-quality products, including artisanal bread mixes, gourmet confectionery mixes, as well as gluten-free and vegan ingredients. The baking demonstrations, organised in partnership with BBM—Maldives’ foremost supplier of premium food products—focus on the diverse and versatile offerings of IREKS, celebrated for their exceptional quality.
From September 21 to October 2, 2024, Chef Steven will visit luxury resorts across Kaafu, Dhaalu, Baa, Gaafu Alifu, and South Ari Atolls, showcasing advanced techniques using IREKS products. His sessions will feature innovative recipes, including artisanal breads, gourmet pastries, and specialty items designed to meet contemporary dietary preferences. Particular attention will be given to gluten-free and vegan baking, which is increasingly popular among health-conscious travellers. Chef Steven will also cover the important topic of preventing cross-contamination, equipping resort chefs with the skills needed to accommodate guests with specific dietary requirements.
“Our collaboration with IREKS enables us to introduce the finest baking ingredients to the Maldives,” stated Mr. A.V.S. Subrahmanyam, COO of BBM. “This initiative not only raises culinary standards in our resorts but also ensures that we cater to health-conscious guests looking for luxurious experiences. Chef Steven’s expertise is crucial in helping our chefs enhance their skills and creativity, allowing the Maldives to maintain its status as a premier global culinary destination.”
The well-received demonstrations provide hands-on training and inspiration for chefs, empowering them to create luxurious, imaginative, and health-conscious desserts and baked goods. With an increasing demand for vegan and gluten-free options in luxury dining, IREKS’ extensive product range offers an ideal solution, enabling Maldivian resorts to serve a broader clientele while upholding the high standards of resort cuisine.
Through this collaboration, BBM and IREKS aim to consistently deliver top-quality products and expertise, ensuring that the Maldives remains a leader in global luxury tourism, renowned not only for its stunning landscapes but also for its exceptional culinary experiences.
