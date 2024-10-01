Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives opens November 2024

The eco-friendly, luxury resort Nova Maldives, renowned for its dedication to sustainability, has unveiled an upgraded coral restoration initiative focused on its house reef. This new project expands upon the resort’s existing coral plantation program, enabling guests to actively participate in protecting the local marine ecosystem.

To improve the survival rates of newly planted coral colonies and address the challenges posed by rising ocean temperatures, Nova has introduced an innovative, depth-adjustable coral nursery. In the coming weeks, the resort’s marine biology team will lead multiple planting sessions to affix resilient coral fragments collected from nearby waters onto the nursery structures. These coral “seeds” will thrive in the protected nursery before being transplanted to designated repopulation sites on Nova’s house reef, contributing to the local reef ecosystem.

Coral bleaching, a process that causes corals to lose their vibrant colours and turn white, occurs when corals expel the symbiotic algae essential for their survival, often due to thermal stress from rising ocean temperatures linked to climate change.

“This April, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirmed a recurrence of the 2016 warming event, leading to our oceans’ fourth bleaching event,” explained Toby Corren, Resident Marine Biologist at Nova Maldives. “Our new nursery is designed to reduce mortality rates among young coral buds during their early growth stages, providing them a greater chance to thrive and mature. We aim to cultivate the next generation of corals and support the rich marine ecosystem for which the Maldives is famous.”

This initiative enhances the existing coral plantation program, which allows guests to plant their own coral frames to support the island’s marine environment. Nova’s marine biologist closely monitors the growth of these frames, providing guests with bi-annual updates to track their corals’ progress long after their visit.

Since its opening in 2022, Nova has implemented several conservation initiatives each year. This year, the resort collaborated with renowned Maldivian diving instructor Afaa Abdulla to host educational sessions on whale shark biology, manta ray conservation, and coral bleaching, raising awareness during World Ocean’s Day. Additionally, an event was held on the nearby island of Dhanghethi, where local schoolchildren learned about the crucial marine environment surrounding their home.

Recognised as an accredited “Safe Manta Tour Operator” by Swim with Mantas, Nova has also partnered with the Maldivian Whale Shark Research Program (MWSRP) to promote their vital conservation efforts through joint excursions and workshops. At Nova, guests can swim alongside these gentle giants year-round, making it a must-do experience for anyone visiting the island