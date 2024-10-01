Maldives nominated for six prestigious World Travel Awards

Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu being recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean.

This year, over 575,000 readers from the United States participated, sharing their travel experiences from around the world. The Readers’ Choice Awards, which hold a distinguished legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, continue to be a benchmark of excellence.

“It is an incredible honour to receive the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Award,” said Edyta Peszko, Director of Sales & Marketing at Coco Collection. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our teams at both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, as well as the unwavering loyalty of our esteemed guests. We are immensely grateful to our guests and the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for their continuous support.”

Coco Collection is renowned for offering true boutique luxury experiences across some of the most breathtaking islands in the Maldives, while celebrating the traditional architecture and ambiance of the region. Coco Bodu Hithi, located in the pristine waters of the Malé Atoll, is just a 35-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport and epitomises island living with a touch of modern sophistication. Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, set amidst the stunning southern waters of the Baa Atoll and reachable within a 30-minute seaplane journey from Velana International Airport, embraces the natural beauty and wonder of the Maldives.