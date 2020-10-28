Flydubai restarts Maldives flights after two-year break

Flydubai on Tuesday resumed flights to Maldives after a two-year break.

The service, which the Dubai-based carrier initially operated between 2013 and 2018, was reinstated due to popular demand as the Indian Ocean destination welcomed back tourists of all nationalities earlier this summer.

Flydubai flights operate four times a week to Male on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Flight FZ 1569 depart from Terminal Three, Dubai International (DXB) at 10.35am and the return flight FZ 1570 depart from Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 11.30pm.

This brings the number of destinations flydubai operates to 40 across its network in Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East.

The carrier has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to its published schedule.

“We are pleased to restart our operations to the Maldives. This has always been a popular destination for our passengers in the UAE, GCC and the Russian speaking markets who are seeking a beach holiday,” Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said.

“With Holidays by flydubai expanding its hotels and ancillary offering, we are now able to offer our passengers full packages at affordable prices whether they choose to fly in Business or Economy.”

The new service to the Maldives give passengers more access to a holiday destination from Dubai and further afield whether connecting on the flydubai network or through its codeshare with Emirates, which flies 10 times a week to the Indian Ocean tourist paradise.

In line with the comprehensive Covid-19 safe tourism guidelines and hygiene certification programme issued by the Maldivian tourism ministry in June, all 156 resorts situated in the island nation are required to take protective measures, ensuring the safety of tourists and also staff working in the industry.

By combining internally sourced wholesale hotel rates and rates provided by third parties with competitive airfares, Holidays by flydubai offers extremely competitive travel packages.

Customers also have the option to add ancillary services to their holiday experience, including airport transfers, sightseeing packages, UAE visa facilitation, car rental and excursions.

Flydubai has recently introduced a new Covid-19 cover to encourage more people to travel with ease of mind knowing that they will be looked after at every step of their journey.

Passengers booking with flydubai for travel between September 1 and November 30 will automatically receive free global cover for Covid-19. The new service covers passengers’ health expenses and quarantine costs if diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip.

In the UAE, flydubai has also partnered with Aster DM Healthcare and NMC Healthcare to offer passengers PCR testing at special rates. To take advantage of these special rates, passengers must be able to present a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy.

Flydubai’s passenger experience has been redesigned to enable travel in a safe environment that minimises crew and passenger contact. Passengers are required to make sure that they are up to date with the regulations from the IATA Travel Centre for their whole journey, and follow the guidance issued by the authorities and the airline.

The Maldives reopened its borders on July 15.

With the border reopening, 30-day free on-arrival visa is issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country.

There is no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival, but tourists have to complete an online health declaration form and provide a negative PCR test result taken at least 96 hours prior to their departure.

Visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms are also tested at their own expense.