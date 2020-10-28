Maldives makes it to Forbes list of 20 best places to travel in 2021

Every year, Forbes compiles a list of places travellers can look forward to visit in the coming year.

Right now, travel seems like the furthest thing achievable due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions set in place by many countries. While many countries still remain off-limits, more and more are reopening their borders, provided strict health and safety protocols are in place. All tourist establishments are doing their part to implement these procedures to make travel safer for tourists.

According to Forbes, not only will once over-crowded tourist destinations be less crowded, travellers will also be looking for more isolated places. This is an added advantage for Maldives, as its unique geographical features such as the scattered nature of the islands along with the ‘one-island-one-resort concept’ allow natural isolation.

This year, Maldives made it to the ‘List of 20 Places to Travel to in 2021’.

“The Maldives isn’t a ‘new’ destination, but in 2021 we anticipate it being more popular than ever,” says Julie Danziger of Embark Beyond.

“The reason? Combine recent peace negotiations and incredible new hotels, along with the Maldives being the ultimate for seclusion, and it’s destined for a boom in 2021.”

In addition to being a naturally socially distant getaway, the destination has enacted strict Covid-19 procedures and all of the resorts and accommodations in the country are taking precautions — and then some. Properties like lti Maafushivaru have introduced complimentary PCR testing, eliminating the need for guests to travel off property to a testing facility.

Besides that, the Maldives is launching the world’s first destination loyalty programme.

Danziger is a fan of Velaa, an ultra-luxury private island resort that many will have their eye on for 2021.

“It is not pretentious yet it is blow-your-mind wow,” she says.

For those looking for a great value, Danziger suggests Niyama, which is “all about understated luxury and truly special.”

Other 2021 openings to watch include Patina Maldives, designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan; Fari Islands, the first Ritz-Carlton property in the Maldives; and Centara Grand Muthaafushi Resort & Spa Maldives, which will have an underwater restaurant and a floating cinema.